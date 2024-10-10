Mark Anderson's late wife's secret wish fuels his journey on 'The Golden Bachelorette'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Mark Anderson is honoring the memory of his late wife, Denise Anderson! During 'The Golden Bachelorette' Episode 4, Joan Vassos took nine men—Chock Chapple, Pascal Ibgui, Jonathan Rone, Dan Roemer, Keith Gordon, Gil Ramirez, Mark, Charles Ling, and Gary Levingston—on a memorable striptease date

At first, most of Joan's suitors were hesitant about the striptease date, however, they quickly embraced the steamy dance moves when they discovered that all proceeds from their performance would be donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. During a conversation with Joan at the cocktail party, Mark opened up about his late wife, Denise, and shared how she inspired him to re-enter the dating scene. He also shared that his wife had encouraged him to seek companionship and find a partner before she died. Kelsey Anderson's father expressed that Stand Up 2 Cancer holds a special place in his heart. For context, Mark's late wife, Denise, an army officer, died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

How did Mark Anderson and Denise Anderson meet?

Mark Anderson and his wife Denise crossed paths for the first time while serving in the army. The two lovebirds were married for 18 years before Denise's untimely death. In 2018, Denise was diagnosed with breast cancer and she died two months after struggling with the disease.

Since Denise's death, Mark has been a single dad devoted to his five children, whom he welcomed with his late wife. Now, he is embracing a second chance at love on the ABC dating show 'The Golden Bachelorette.'

'The Bachelor' alum Kelsey Anderon shared a close bond with her mother Denise Anderson

Kelsey Anderson, who appeared on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor,' was very close to her mother Denise. In an episode of Joey Graziadei's season, she revealed that she and her father, Mark, were distant during her childhood because of his demanding work schedule.

However, after Denise's death, the father-daughter duo, Kelsey developed a stronger connection with her father Mark. Now, the reality TV personality seeks her father's advice before taking any major life decision. Talking of Kelsey's love life, she is currently engaged to Joey, and the couple hopes to walk down the aisle soon.

