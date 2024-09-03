Is Kaitlyn Bristowe dating anyone? 'The Bachelorette' alum reflects on her relationship status

'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe previously dated Jason Tartick

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: 'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has recently parted ways from Jason Tartick and shared her current relationship status. Kaitlyn shared that she is currently single and she hopes to find romance in the future. She also suggested that she would like to take things slow this time.

Kaitlyn responded to her followers's questions and hinted that she would not post everything about her new relationship on social media. While reflecting on what she would post, and shared, "Maybe I have a kiss, or maybe a really romantic date, or maybe a really cute text exchange." She added, "Maybe we'll write letters to each other and send each other little inside jokes and gifts."

She previously revealed that social media played a negative role in her former relationship. Kaitlyn parted ways from Jason in August 2023 after four years of dating. She was later romantically linked with Zac Clark after they were spotted partying together on New Year's Eve. Kaitlyn has since been enjoying her single life.

'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals her relationship status (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

Why did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick split?

'Batchelor Nation' alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick announced their mutual split in August 2023 revealing that they failed to make "each other a priority." Kaitlyn also shared in her heartfelt announcement that she would remain friends with Jason. Kaitlyn and Jason met for the first time during a recording of Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast in 2018.

The duo felt an instant spark and Jason asked Kaitlyn out for a date after her split with Shawn Booth in January 2019. The now ex-couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance for a while and Jason popped the question to Kaitlyn while they were getting ready to record an episode of Bristowe's podcast in 2021.

'The Bachelor's Kaitlyn Bristowe split from Jason Tartick (Instagram/jason_tartick)

Kaitlyn Bristowe held a 'funeral service' for her and Jason Tartick's breakup

'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has recently revealed that she held a 'funeral service' for her and Jason Tartick's breakup. In a recent episode of 'Off the Vine' podcast, Kaitlyn revealed, "[I had a] little funeral service — like a fake burial."

She further noted, "I did it alone... I didn't bury anything. It was all mental." The former 'Bachelorette' star continued, "It's more of a visual practice and it is to say your goodbyes and make a little peace with it. It shifts something in the ol' brain... It really does do something in your brain."