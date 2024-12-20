The 10 worst TV shows of 2024 that’ll make you wonder why you even bothered watching

A rundown of the 10 worst TV shows of 2024 that probably should never have seen the light of day

2024 has truly been a rollercoaster year for TV shows. We've seen a diverse array of genres, from sci-fi and historical dramas to horror and romance—you name it, this year had it all.

While we enjoyed epic dramas like 'Shogun' and 'The Penguin', there were also some major disappointments along the way. From misguided reboots to some poorly executed book adaptations and concepts, the list of TV letdowns is quite long this year. As we head to the conclusion of the year, here's a rundown of the 10 worst TV shows of 2024. Take it as a warning sign to skip them if you haven't watched them already.

1. Mr & Mrs Smith

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a still from 'Mr and Mrs Smith' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's iconic 2005 film 'Mr and Mrs Smith' received a TV reboot this year. Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the new spies, the 8-episodic series premiered on Prime Video. The only thing common between the OG film and the new TV series is its name and the concept of two spies entangled in a complicated romance.

The series miserably failed to replicate the charm of the movie. Even if we don’t draw comparisons, the Prime Video series is a total snooze fest. If you skip a few episodes from the middle of the series, you won't truly miss anything. Instead of focusing on the thrill and adrenaline rush, the series focused more on the romantic feelings of the spies and their never-ending therapy sessions.

2. Those About to Die

Anthony Hopkins in a still from 'Those About to Die' (Image Source: Peacock)

We had high hopes for 'Those About to Die'. Based on Daniel P Mannix's popular 1958 book, the sword-and-sandal TV series is set in the cutthroat world of ancient Rome's gladiatorial competitions.

Our first disappointment came upon witnessing how the series heavily marketed Anthony Hopkins as the lead but sidelined his role while the lesser-known artists took center stage. Trying too hard to replicate the essence of 'Game of Thrones', the series ended up becoming way too predictable with lackluster narrative and poorly written characters.

Though the series has some visually entertaining action scenes with gladiatorial combat and chariot races, the lack of emotional weight behind those scenes makes them forgettable.

3. Teacup

A still from 'Teacup' (Image Source: Peacock)

James Wan, the creator of 'The Conjuring Universe', returned with a TV horror series titled 'Teacup' for Peacock. Since the series draws inspiration from Robert R McCammon's novel 'Stinger', we were quite excited, as McCammon's works have long deserved more cinematic adaptations.

Sadly, the series failed to hook us. Not only it lack the required horror but also suffered from poor performances. We called it a quit-by-third episode and if this show has been on your watchlist this Holiday season, we suggest you make some changes.

4. The Acolyte

'The Acolyte' official poster (Image Source: Disney)

We have one word for 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'- Unwatchable. The sci-fi series for Disney+ had huge hype among the 'Star Wars' fans but it turned out to be the worst of all the releases under the franchise.

Even though it tried too hard to be a mystery thriller, the element of mystery felt forced and the dialogue seemed to be out of place. The series avoided action unless absolutely necessary, every episode unnecessarily ended on cliffhangers, and the revelations were so overdeveloped that it ended up being a disappointment. If you truly are a 'Star Wars' fan, you must skip this one so that you don't stop believing in the franchise altogether.

5. Ted

Max Burkholder in a still from 'Ted' (Image Source: Instagram/@max_burkholder)

This year, we received the third installment in the 'Ted' franchise. Serving as a prequel to the 2012 feature film and its 2015 sequel, we were looking forward to a light-hearted comedy and a dose of nostalgia. Unfortunately, it failed to tickle our funny bones.

Some may find it humorous, but the show didn't work for us. If you follow the franchise, you might give it a try and make your own verdict.

6. A Gentleman in Moscow

Ewan McGregor in a still from 'A Gentleman in Moscow' (Image Source: Paramount+)

Based on Amor Towles's 2016 novel of the same name, 'A Gentleman in Moscow' felt like an ambitious project at first. However, the historical drama for Paramount+ seemingly failed to capture the charm and nuance of the novel.

The pacing felt dragged, and despite the strong casting, the lack of character development made us disappoint.

7. Fallout

Ella Purnell in a still from Prime Video's 'Fallout' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

Prime Video brought the iconic video game franchise to the small screen this year. Starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins in the lead, 'Fallout' surely felt like a treat for the fans of the game franchise but overall, struggled to capture the original’s post-apocalyptic charm and gritty atmosphere.

The characters were one-dimensional with predictable arcs. Given how rich and nuanced the source material is, it failed to dive deeper into moral dilemmas and intricate world-building. The pacing of the show was another troubling aspect as some episodes felt dragged.

8. English Teacher

Brian Jordan Alvarez in a still from 'English Teacher' (Image Source: Disney+)

9. Rescue HI-Surf

Cast of 'Rescue: HI Surf' in a still image (Image source: FOX)

'Rescue HI-Surf' tried too hard to be the next 'Baywatch' but failed miserably. Set against the backdrop of the Hawaiian coastline, the series not only failed to do justice to the picturesque location but also suffered from a boring narrative.

The characters and the drama aren't something we haven't seen before. The episodes feel extremely dragged with no adrenaline rush they should have contained.

10. Doctor Odyssey

Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale, and Phillipa Soo in a still from 'Doctor Odyssey' (Image Source: Disney)

'Doctor Odyssey' is a weird show. We have been a fan of medical dramas and since this new series was created by Ryan Murphy, who also developed '9-1-1', we had high hopes. However, the show didn't work for us. Not only does it lack engaging medical procedures, but the setup is too fantasy-driven.

The characters and their chemistry fall disappointingly flat, lacking the depth and resonance they really need. While the trio’s dynamic hints at a possible love triangle, it never fully commits, leaving the interactions feeling frustrating and, frankly, dull.