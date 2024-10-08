'Rescue: HI-Surf' seems headed for one-season shame after ratings tank and reviews sting

Arielle Kebbel starrer 'Rescue: HI-Surf' struggles to stay afloat amid negative reviews from fans

HONOLULU, HAWAII: Expectations were high from 'Rescue: HI-Surf' when it premiered on Fox in September this year. The action drama revolves around a team of lifeguards patrolling the beautiful yet dangerous coastline of Hawaii, saving people from life-threatening situations.

The show features Robbie Magasiva, Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Kekoa Scott Kekumano, Zoe Cipres, and Alex Aiono as main cast members who take up challenging rescue missions while navigating through their own personal issues and complex relationships. It's been three weeks since 'Rescue: HI-Surf' premiere but fans are still struggling to connect with the show.

'Rescue: HI-Surf' suffers from negative reviews from fans

Robbie Magasiva and Nakoa DeCoite in 'Rescue: HI-Surf' (@fox)

Even though the show looked promising at first with its high-stakes premise and action-packed potential, fans seem unimpressed. People took to social media citing weak storylines, underdeveloped characters and lack of adrenaline as the reasons behind their dislike.

An X user wrote, "Is it just me, or are shows starting out way too dramatic? I started this Rescue: HI-Surf, and it opened at about 100 on the drama/angst scale. Anything else they throw out will be kinda meh, so I'm questioning if I'm gonna waste my time on it."

"I’ve given rescue hi-surf three episodes but it’s not grabbing my attention," wrote another X user after giving some time to this new Fox show.

"Characters aren‘t very relatable yet, imo, but the sea looks way better in HD (and Hawaii)," mentioned another disappointed viewer of 'Rescue HI-Surf'.

'Rescue HI-Surf' can't seem to avoid comparison with 'Baywatch'

Adam Demos and Kekoa Kekumano in 'Rescue: HI-Surf' (@fox)

'Rescue: HI-Surf' draws a plot quite similar to NBC's 'Baywatch', which is so popular among fans that it made way for multiple seasons, a spin-off series and even a feature film adaptation. Even though 'Rescue: HI-Surf' has the advantage of a beautiful Hawaiian backdrop, the rescue missions lack the thrill and dare.

Since the comparisons with 'Baywatch' are inevitable, someone took to X and asked, "So, is "Rescue Hi-Surf" just an unauthorized Baywatch reboot or what?"

"I only watched about 10 minutes. It seems like an updated Baywatch,” added someone.

Someone called it a “less manufactured drama version of Baywatch." Another disappointed fan said, "I tried but without the hot girls and occasional lighthearted fun it's not working for me. Characters are not that likeable. The rescues and even the drama is exactly the same as it was on Baywatch (especially Hawaii)."

Despite high-ambitions, the Fox show has definitely failed to please the audience who just wanted some high-octane action and drama.

Four episodes of 'Rescue HI-Surf' are available to stream on Hulu.

