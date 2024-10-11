'Teacup' aims for high horror but fails with one major flaw

The highly anticipated premiere of Peacock's horror drama 'Teacup' fell flat, leaving fans disappointed after the premiere episodes

Contains spoilers for 'Teacup' Episodes 1 and 2

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: It's officially Halloween month, and Peacock has just dropped a brand new horror show titled 'Teacup'. Premiered on Thursday, October 10, the eight-episodic series will conclude on October 31 to further spook your holiday.

'Teacup' draws inspiration from Robert R. McCammon's novel 'Stinger' and introduces us to a community in a rural town of Georgia that comes together in a fight for survival after a mysterious threat spooks them. The first two episodes introduced us to Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and James Chenoweth (Scott Speedman), whose son Arlo (Caleb Dolden) goes missing in the woods, only to return possessed by a spirit and mumbling bizarre messages. Meanwhile, a mysterious masked man marks a blue line around the ranch, warning the residents not to cross it. Though the plot looks promising, the fans are severely disappointed.

Fans express disappointment with the cast's performance in 'Teacup'

Boris McGiver in 'Teacup' (YouTube/@peacock)

The highly anticipated show opened to negative reviews from fans on critics. Many viewers criticized the performances of the lead cast members, noting that the premiere episodes fell short of the promises made in the trailer.

On Reddit, one user criticized Teacup, stating, "Mid acting, poor writing, mediocre directing, endless boring tonal music. Nothing is happening and all the characters are freaking out I'm so scared! The book was fun, this show is not, sadly." "Almost fin first episode. Doubt I will finish series. A bit sh-t. Sh-t acting," wrote another user condemning the acting.

Another added, "I gotta say, whoever made that trailer did a great job because it made me excited for the show but after just now finishing the first episode I had to go back and watch the trailer because what I just watched felt nothing like what the trailer made me feel. Very bad premiere. I'm not going to write the whole thing off just yet though, I will watch a few more episodes to see if it gets any better."

"It's "FINE" the writings no so great, as you will pretty much know most of the way it will unfold by episode 2. But it's no like much else is on right now...sweetpea was much better," reads another Reddit comment. Summing it up, a user called 'Teacup' a "Terrible show, more peacock trash."

Should you watch 'Teacup' or skip it?

Yvonne Strahovski in a still from 'Teacup' (YouTube/@peacock)

'Teacup' falls short of delivering the necessary suspense and chills. Several moments, particularly the scenes set in the woods, had the potential for heightened tension and horror, but the creators missed those opportunities. Additionally, Maggie and James' unusually calm reactions to their son’s disappearance may have alienated viewers, making it harder for them to connect with the emotional stakes. Even the scene where Donald attempts to save Claire comes across as unconvincing. Knowing the consequences of crossing the line, he stands there, trying to talk her out instead of pulling her away from the imminent threat.

Hardcore horror fans might want to skip this series, while those seeking a mystery with elements of horror may find it worth a try. The novel that inspired the series is a fan-favorite and we hope things will get real creepy soon in the screen adaptation as well.

'Teacup' Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Peacock

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.