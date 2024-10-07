Teacup director James Wan is not stranger to horror, and his 2010 hit is proof

Peacock's 'Teacup' follows a group of individuals facing a threat in a small town of Georgia

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: James Wan is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to the horror genre, and his upcoming series 'Teacup' will undoubtedly add glory to his name. Inspired by Robert R McCammon's best-seller 'Stinger,' 'Teacup' follows a group of neighbors who join together to combat a strange entity in the rural outskirts of Georgia.

Wan, known for his signature combination of tension and jump scares, is regarded as the creative force behind some of the finest horror films of recent times. So, without further ado, get on the bandwagon to discover Wan's top ten most terrifying to exhilarating movies.

10. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

'Insidious: Chapter 2' starts right after the events of the first movie (@universalpictures)

Wan showcases his unique visual flair in the sequel to the smash film 'Insidious', titled 'Insidious: Chapter 2.' The film continues off just where the first one left off, with the Lambert family attempting to move on from the tragic events that shook their world in the first movie.

However, they quickly realize that the supernatural powers are far from over, and this time Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) is possessed by the ghost of Parker Crane (Tom Fitzpatrick), a brutal killer.

9. Furious 7 (2015)

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a still from 'Furious 7' (Universal Pictures/@scottgarfield)

Surprisingly, Wan has also helmed the seventh edition of the megahit franchise 'Fast and Furious,' titled 'Furious 7'. Following Paul Walker's death, the film was much anticipated, and Wan's directorial did not disappoint, as the film beautifully pays tribute to Walker.

The narrative revolves around Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang as they battle Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who seeks vengeance for his brother, Owen Shaw, whom the group beat in 'Fast and Furious' 6. As the plot continues, the crew decides to take matters into their own hands, and a series of actions results in a heartfelt farewell to Walker's character.

8. The Nun (2018)

Bonnie Aarons in a still from 'The Nun' (Warnerbros/@martinmaguire)

Wan's script skillfully combines faith and horror in 'The Nun.' Not only that, but 'The Nun' serves as an extension of the 'The Conjuring' world which focuses on the origins of the demonic entity Valak. Set in 1952, the film follows Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as they are assigned by the Vatican to investigate a strange suicide at a secluded abbey in Romania.

When they arrive, they learn that it is haunted by a dark and wicked spirit. As they dive more into the case, they understand that the demonic entity Valak is seeking this, and they must stop it as quickly as possible.

7. Dead Silence (2007)

Ryan Kwanten in a still from 'Dead Silence' (@universalpictures)

While 'Dead Silence' mostly goes under the radar among Wan's best films, the movie has formed a cult following over the years due to its unsettling premise. The plot revolves around Jamie Ashen (Ryan Kwanten), who returns to his hometown after his wife Lisa Ashen (Laura Regan) is murdered.

Just before she died, Jamie and Lisa had received a scary ventriloquist doll named 'Billy' in the mail, which seemed to be connected to the murder. Jamie feels the doll and the bizarre incidents are linked to an ancient local tale about Mary Shaw, a ventriloquist who was executed by furious villagers decades ago after being suspected of kidnapping and killing a little child.

6. Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle Wallis in a still from 'Annabelle' (@gregorysmith)

Produced by Wan, 'Annabelle' contributed to the expansion of 'The Conjuring' universe by delving into the origin of one of the franchise's most renowned supernatural beings. Set in 1967, the film follows John (Ward Horton) and Mia Form (Annabelle Wallis), a young married couple, who are expecting their first child.

When John buys Mia an old doll as a present, it becomes the notorious Annabelle doll. Shortly after, the couple begins to experience strange activity around them, caused by Annabelle.

5. The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Simon Delaney, Vera Farmiga, Simon McBurney, Frances O'Connor, and Patrick Wilson in a still from 'The Conjuring' 2 (@warnerbros)

'The Conjuring 2' is largely recognized as one of Wan's greatest movies because of its storyline and atmospheric terror. The film's narrative revolves around Peggy Hodgson (Frances O'Connor), a single mother with four children who live in a house tormented by weird activities.

The haunting centers mostly on 11-year-old Janet Hodgson (Madison Wolfe), who appears to be possessed by the soul of Bill Wilkins (Bob Adrian), an older man who died in the house years before. The Warrens, Ed (Patrick Wilson), and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) arrive to investigate the occurrences. As the narrative progresses, the iconic couple discovers the terrible, shocking truth about the ghost.

4. Saw (2004)

Tobin Bell in a still from 'Saw' (@lionsgate)

Wan's directorial debut 'Saw' is hands down one of the best horror films thanks to its gripping storyline and jumpscares. The story opens up with two men, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), who awaken chained to a wall in a filthy bathroom with a dead body between them.

Now, both men are unaware of the conditions they are in, and as the movie progresses, a tense and claustrophobic atmosphere keeps fans on the edge of their seats. 'Saw' is a landmark movie in Wan's career which is best remembered for its shocking twists and gory visuals.

3. Aquaman (2018)

A still from 'Aquaman' (@warnerbros)

Wan is a multitalented director, and it's no surprise that he even directed a superhero film for DC titled 'Aquaman,' which went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

The film's narrative follows Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), who grows up on the surface, ignorant that he is the true ruler of Atlantis. As the film unfolds, a series of circumstances forces Arthur to accept his true identity.

2. The Conjuring (2013)

Steve Coulter, Vera Farmiga, and Patrick Wilson in a still from The Conjuring' (Warner Bros/@michaeltackett)

Even if you are not a fan of the horror genre, you have probably heard of the iconic 'The Conjuring.' Wan excels at creating an intense, frightening atmosphere in this film, and the fact that it is based on true events adds to its appeal.

The film follows the Perron family, who relocate to a remote farmhouse and soon begin experiencing horrific paranormal experiences. Desperate, they seek assistance from Ed and Lorraine Warren who examine the mansion and discover a startling past involving witchcraft and demonic powers.

1. Insidious (2010)

Rose Byrne and Patrick Wilson in a still from 'Insidious' (@filmdistrict)

Wan's extraordinary directing abilities were on display in the thriller movie 'Insidious', where he skillfully built tension throughout. The film follows a family whose kid, Dalton Lambert (Ty Simpkins), mysteriously goes into a coma and becomes a receptacle for terrible spirits.

In addition to the superb storytelling, Wan employs physical effects and little CGI, which adds authenticity to the terrifying sequences and elevates 'Insidious' to one of the best horror films.

How to stream 'Teacup'?

Scott Speedman, Caleb Dolden, Yvonne Strahovski, and Emilie Bierre in a still from 'Teacup' (@peacock)

You can watch 'Teacup' by subscribing to the streaming platform Peacock. Subscription to the streaming site starts at $7.99 a month and provides access to incredible TV series, movies, and sports.

