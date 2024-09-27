'Doctor Odyssey' debuts with strong buzz but fans voice disappointment

Ryan Murphy's latest procedural drama 'Doctor Odyssey' debuted with first episode on ABC, on September 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Joshua Jackson starrer 'Doctor Odyssey' premiered on ABC on Thursday, September 26 amid high expectations and strong online chatter. Created by Ryan Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz, the procedural drama revolves around a medical team's ordeals and hustle to deal with unique emergencies on board a luxury cruise ship.

'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 1 introduced us to Dr Max (Joshua Jackson), an extremely dashing healthcare provider who boasts an exceptional resume that includes experience with the Peace Corps and the United Nations. Soon after we are introduced to his nurses Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale), their first medical hurdle comes up a case of Iodine poisoning from the overconsumption of shrimp cocktail. The episode is loaded with rush, hotness, and heart-to-heart conversations and yet it seems to have missed the mark.

Fans expected 'more' from 'Doctor Odyssey'

Don Johnson, Joshua Jackson, Sean Teale, and Phillipa Soo in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney)

Fans had high expectations from 'Doctor Odyssey', primarily because it's a Ryan Murphy show and secondly because it's led by 'Dawson's Creek' star. However, from the debut episode, it appears that the show may have missed the opportunity of becoming the next fan-favorite show.

Expressing disappointment, a fan wrote on X, "'Doctor Odyssey' just felt empty like just a bunch of hot people with romance drama on a ship which is fair for people who like it, but I didn’t vibe with it", while another fan added, "'Doctor Odyssey' didn’t hit like I hoped it would which is a shame because it’s Phillipa Soo and Joshua Jackson lol."

A fan said, "I was expecting something more from it and just wasn’t there."

The negative reviews come as a shocker as Ryan Murphy, whose another procedural drama '9-1-1' has delivered seven successful seasons and is awaiting the release of Season 8 on ABC.

Fans feel frustrated with alleged 'AI-Generated' background'

Joshua Jackson in 'Doctor Odyssey' (@disney)

The scenic backdrop of the luxury ship in the middle of the ocean may not have impressed a lot of fans. An X user wrote, "Can’t stand the background, looks AI generated so distracting. Too many emergencies in one show focus on two per episode and build the characters. So pace yourself. Is the show a drama or a comedy? It was very sugary and cutesy. I don’t think it’ll last."

Agreeing to this, someone else added, "I completely agree it won't last and way over-hyped..Total Snooze-Fest. Noticed the AI generated background right away."

An unhappy fan said, "I wanted to like this show so much but it’s a big no! For me lol." "My goodness 'Doctor Odyssey' is terrible," added another viewer of the show.

'Doctor Odyssey' will have weekly release with a fresh episode dropping every Thursday, only on ABC.

