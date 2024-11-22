Tamra Judge’s tears start to ring hollow as ‘RHOC’ star's redemption arc looks like just another act

Tamra Judge gets a gold star for quietly supporting her 'friend' during the 'RHOC' Reunion Part 3, after spending the entire season treating her poorly

Following Alexis Bellino's appearance on the sofas in last week's episode, the entire Season 18 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' was wrapped up in a nice orange bow this week. As an unexpected twist to the epilogue, the reunion ended with a shocking cold open, revealing the group gathered together for a postseason sit-down.

This season feels never-ending, much like the opening of 'Scream 4'. The constant fakeouts are both entertaining and absurd, making them just as enjoyable as the beginning of 'Scream 4'. Even though there have been some reconciliations, some fans have been astonished by Tamra Judge's radical change in attitude toward her relationship with Shannon Beador. However, we believe that after dealing with fan outrage throughout the season, Tamra HAD TO DO THIS just to repair the damage.

Tamra Judge's crocodile tears too dramatic for 'RHOC' screen (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

Jennifer Pedranti embodies 'RHOC' viewers when it comes to hating Tamra Judge

When Alexis isn't around, Tamra and Shannon take center stage. Surprise, surprise, the divas give it their full embrace, as usual. They would find a way to return, even if Tamra set fire to Shannon's house. These two are consummate pros.

As the two exchanged barbs, Jennifer Pedranti's expression of complete annoyance was ideal. The prospect of a continued Tamra/Shannon rollercoaster with Jenn caught in the middle is truly thrilling, and Jenn is the perfect antagonist that 'RHOC' has long needed. Given that Heather Dubrow dropped a bombshell shortly after the reunion was taped, it's somewhat remarkable that Jenn was left out of the postseason epilogue.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge scrutinised by co-stars (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge sat on information till it benefitted her

It seems that John Janssen told Heather and Tamra at the final party that he did hear Shannon's crash the night she got drunk. At the same time, nothing changes with this revelation. While we already know that John is a dubious oddball who likely heard the crash, it's still satisfying to have some proof. The scenario is genuinely intriguing because of what it suggests may happen in the future.

Will Shannon break new ground this season? Or will the promised union fall apart just as fast as it was formed?

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge withheld information involving Shannon Beador's DUI (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

Tamra Judge tactics becoming too old for 'RHOC' viewers

This post-reunion scenario was ridiculous. Tamra and Heather have already witnessed the viewers' support for Shannon, and now they want to come forward with this knowledge and scream crocodile tears about how much they adore her. Spare us. They're clearly on an image rehabilitation tour, and we're not falling for it. Tamra seems to be sobbing, probably because she spent the entire season on the wrong side and is now desperate for this payday.

Tamra just disassociated for 30 minutes, and now she's a hero? Tamra's expectations are pretty modest—she just needs to refrain from being hateful for a few minutes, and she will have magically redeemed herself in Andy Cohen's eyes. There's no incentive to appear on these shows as anything except a villain. If you appear as a villain, all you have to do is act normally for about half an episode, and everyone will love you.

Meanwhile, if you are a normie, the moment you are on the wrong side of an argument (or even if you are not), you are mocked. Unless you predict correctly and go against that season's BEC, you are safe for a year before the wheel of fortune pushes you back down.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge's act of redemption getting too old (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' streams on Peacock.