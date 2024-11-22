'RHOC' Reunion Part 3: Shannon Beador spokes fun at ex John Janssen’s new look

'RHOC' stars Shannon Beador and John Janssen dated for three and a half years before parting ways in 2023

John Janssen's teeth became an unexpected topic of heated discussion during 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion Part 3. In the episode, Shannon Storms Beador and Alexis Bellino were engaged in a fiery argument over John. At one point, Alexis claimed that Shannon mocked her fiancé John’s teeth and "bad knees."

Shannon quickly fired back, noting that John’s relationship with Alexis wasn’t the only new development—he also got a fresh set of veneers. "They said he had a bigger smile, and it was because of the new teeth!" Shannon said as a snap of John's before and after teeth appeared on the screen. The Bravo housewife shared her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend John's brighter smile. "I think he's happy. I think he's finally happy," she shared.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador dishes on ex John Janssen's new teeth (Bravo)

'RHOC' stars Shannon Beador and John Janssen settle $75k lawsuit

During the 'RHOC' reunion, Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino also clashed with each other over John and Shannon's $75,000 lawsuit he filed over an alleged facelift. In Part 2 of the reunion, Shannon revealed that John had reduced the lawsuit amount from $75,000 to $70,000.

"And I agreed because I know my legal costs will be more than $70,000 and that's a really hard thing for me to do but I said I would give him the $70,000 but he wouldn't sign a mutual non-disparage agreement," Shannon shared at that time.

Recently, Shannon’s attorney, Dave Beitchman, confirmed that she decided to settle her lawsuit with John. "Shannon made an incredibly smart emotional and financial decision in deciding to settle this case. I have no doubt in my mind that Shannon would prevail in this matter," he said in a statement issued to The Daily Dish.

"The premise of this lawsuit itself is shameful, but the cost of defending the case would easily be more than the amount that was sought. While she was certainly prepared to fight for the truth, I congratulate her in taking the high road and putting this matter behind her," he further added.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador and John Janssen settle lawsuit (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

Are John Janssen and Shannon Beador still together?

The answer to the above question is a big no. John Janssen and Shannon Beador pulled the plug on their relationship in 2023. After their split, John moved on and started a new chapter with Alexis Bellino.

For those who may not know, Shannon and John were introduced through mutual friends in 2019. The couple made their relationship public in July of that year. The former couple was together for over three and a half years before they called it quits. First, they broke up in late 2022, and then, they finally parted ways for good in September 2023 after her DUI arrest.

'RHOC' stars Shannon Beador and John Janssen are not together (Bravotv)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 Reunion Part 3 is available for streaming on Peacock.