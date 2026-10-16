‘Street Fighter’ full soundtrack revealed with 2 original HEALTH tracks ahead of live-action film’s release
With the highly anticipated ‘Street Fighter’ movie all set to premiere, Milan Records released the details of the soundtrack for the upcoming film. It is based on Capcom's popular video game franchise and is directed by Kitao Sakurai and features Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Joe Anoa’i, and Cody Rhodes.
The album features the original score composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. There will also be two original tracks from the band HEALTH. Along with the movie, the soundtrack is also set for a digital release on Friday, October 16, 2026.
Full soundtrack for ‘Street Fighter’:
FIGHT!
NEGATIVE EDGE – HEALTH
Chun-Li: Woman of Vengeance
The Greatest Fighters in History
M. Bison
Combat News
World Warriors
Ryu: Lost Champion
Guile’s Theme
BRAINROT – HEALTH
Metrolao Hotel
Gouken’s Fate
Haircut
Honda’s Wager
Interpol
Red Cyclone
Thigh Fidelity
The Branding
Sacred Hado
Good Friend, Ken
1993 World Warrior Showdown
Ken vs Balrog: Give the People What They Want
Blanka Brawl
Guile’s Guile
Let Go of What Binds You
A More Important Calling
Jailbreak
Beauty, Spoiled
It’s Tuesday
Vanilla Gumdrop
Running from What’s Inside
I Made a Promise
KEN VS RYU
Akuma’s Arrival
The Final Awakening
Hadoken!
To Live Is to Fight
The Fight Continues!
Let Go of What Binds You (Dhalsim’s Cave Rave Remix).
Listen to the full soundtrack here!