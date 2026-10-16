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‘Street Fighter’ full soundtrack revealed with 2 original HEALTH tracks ahead of live-action film’s release

The album includes tracks such as ‘Guile’s Theme,’ ‘Hadoken!’ and ‘KEN VS RYU,’ plus a Dhalsim’s Cave Rave remix
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A still from the ‘Street Fighter’ featuring Callina Liang (Cover Image Source: Paramount)
A still from the ‘Street Fighter’ featuring Callina Liang (Cover Image Source: Paramount)

With the highly anticipated ‘Street Fighter’ movie all set to premiere, Milan Records released the details of the soundtrack for the upcoming film. It is based on Capcom's popular video game franchise and is directed by Kitao Sakurai and features Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Joe Anoa’i, and Cody Rhodes. 

A still from the ‘Street Fighter’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Paramount Pictures)

The album features the original score composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. There will also be two original tracks from the band HEALTH. Along with the movie, the soundtrack is also set for a digital release on Friday, October 16, 2026. 

Full soundtrack for ‘Street Fighter’:

FIGHT!

NEGATIVE EDGE – HEALTH

Chun-Li: Woman of Vengeance

The Greatest Fighters in History

M. Bison

Combat News

World Warriors

Ryu: Lost Champion

Guile’s Theme

BRAINROT – HEALTH

Metrolao Hotel

Gouken’s Fate

Haircut

Honda’s Wager

Interpol

Red Cyclone

Thigh Fidelity

The Branding

Sacred Hado

Good Friend, Ken

1993 World Warrior Showdown

Ken vs Balrog: Give the People What They Want

Blanka Brawl

Guile’s Guile

Let Go of What Binds You

A More Important Calling

Jailbreak

Beauty, Spoiled

It’s Tuesday

Vanilla Gumdrop

Running from What’s Inside

I Made a Promise

KEN VS RYU

Akuma’s Arrival

The Final Awakening

Hadoken!

To Live Is to Fight

The Fight Continues!

Let Go of What Binds You (Dhalsim’s Cave Rave Remix).

Listen to the full soundtrack here!

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