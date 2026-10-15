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Does ‘Street Fighter’ have a post-credits scene? What to expect from the new movie

‘Street Fighter’ is set in 1993 and sends Ryu and Ken into the World Warrior Tournament after Chun-Li recruits them
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Stills from the ‘Street Fighter’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)
Stills from the ‘Street Fighter’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

With ‘Street Fighter’ set to open in the US on October 16, an early look ahead of its release has given moviegoers a sneak peek at what might come next. According to entertainment insider Shamoon (@cinemakaination), ‘Street Fighter’s live-action movie will include a post-credits scene that gives a hint at what the sequel might entail. In one of his latest Instagram posts, the insider confirmed that one of the scenes will appear after the credits of ‘Street Fighter.’ However, the exact details of what the scene will disclose remain unclear.

The movie tells the story of two fighters, Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who have not faced off against each other in quite some time. However, when Chun-Li (Callina Liang) persuades them to face off against each other in the upcoming World Warrior Tournament, they have to determine the mystery behind the plot targeting several fighters. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film sees Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison. Pro wrestlers Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns star as Guile and Akuma, respectively. Notable characters that make an appearance in the game include Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda.

A still from the ‘Street Fighter’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)
A still from the ‘Street Fighter’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Pictures)

The post-credits scene announcement holds significance as the video game has seen the inclusion of a slew of fighters and story modes throughout its three-decade-long existence. ‘Street Fighter,’ initially launched as a game in 1987, saw the release of ‘Street Fighter II’ in 1991. As a result, the game’s popularity grew substantially, eventually becoming the icon that it is today. With dozens of sequels and story modes added to the game’s roster over time, the developers at Capcom expanded the series’ content considerably. With that being said, the 2026 movie is not the first time ‘Street Fighter’ has been brought to the silver screen. In fact, there was a ‘Street Fighter’ film in 1994 that starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. A second attempt at a theatrical release was made in 2009 with ‘Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.’ The latest adaptation of the live-action is produced by Legendary Entertainment and co-financed by Capcom, with global theatrical distribution handled by Paramount Pictures.

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