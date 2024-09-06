Did Jason Oppenheim sell Kanye West’s $57M Malibu house? ‘Selling Sunset’ star risks it all for a 'crazy' task

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA: In the eleventh episode of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Jason Oppenheim announced that he has been tasked with listing Kanye West's Malibu mansion.

"Also I have a great announcement. I have a huge, huge fu***ng listing that I just got. I wanna tell you guys about it. You guys know that Kanye West bought a house in Malibu for $57 million? I have now been asked to resell it for him," Jason shared.

Soon after, Alanna Gold replied, "Boom." Bre Tiesi said, "Oh wow."

"It's only about a 4,000 square-foot house. Arguably one of the most expensive houses in the world per sqaure foot and that's becuase one of the most renowned architects, Tadao Ando, built this house. He's really known for his concrete work. He was the architect behind the house Beyonce and Jay-Z paid $200 million for. The biggest sale in the history of California," Jason added.

The real estate agent continued, "This is arguably a more unique house, although, it's much smaller, so it's like a little gym. It's got views of the entire ocean. You don't have windows, doors any interior. Because he did remove the HVAC, plumbing, windows, electrical just about everything. So it's down to the concrete."

Jason is making significant concessions in an effort to sell the rap mogul's property, which was initially listed for $53 million. However, after being on the market for several months, the price was reduced to $39 million in April 2024 following the completion of filming.

Eventually, the home went into escrow with an undisclosed buyer after three months. On August 26, TMZ reported that Belwood Investments purchased the property for $21 million, as announced by the real estate crowdfunding firm. This sale resulted in West receiving less than half of his original asking price, incurring a loss of over $30 million.

Twin brothers and 'Selling Sunset' stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim own a real estate company in Los Angeles (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim shocks the team with risky decision

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim surprised the team with the risky move. "I think Jason is as crazy as he was when he put all that money into the penthouses that haven't sold," Chelsea Lazkani said.

Regarding the price of Kanye's property, Nicole Young commented, "That's not a reasonable price. Given what the home has been stripped down to the numbers just don't add up. No five no four maybe a three in front of it? Maybe?"

Emma Hernan added, "Jason must have run into a $53 million concrete wall because this number makes no sense." Bre Tiesi was more optimistic, saying, "I think the only way to be great is to be crazy."

Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

When was Kanye West's Malibu house built?

The opulent residence, which showcases exquisite design and high-end amenities, was originally constructed in 2013 by the prominent financier Richard Sachs. After enjoying a period of ownership, Sachs made the decision to sell the property in 2020.

The following year, in 2021, the renowned musician and entrepreneur Kanye West acquired the luxurious estate for a substantial sum of $57.3 million, marking a significant investment in real estate within the upscale market. This transition of ownership highlights not only the property's allure but also its value within the exclusive realm of luxury homes.

Kanye West splashed a huge amount on the Malibu property (Getty Image, YouTube/@TheRichest: How They Spend Millions)

