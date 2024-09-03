'Selling Sunset': All the agents past and present ranked from sweetest to b*******t

Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' is more than selling listings and open house parties as it depicts the personal drama of the agents

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' introduced California's best real estate agents from The Oppenheim Group ready to help clients find their dream homes. However, Netflix show is not only about selling the biggest listing but it also depicts the personal drama of the agents. They juggled relationships, breakups, pregnancies, friendships, and office politics while looking stunning and managing lavish property listings.



Whether it's Davina Potratz or Chrishell Stause, the ladies of The O Group never hesitated to stir drama since Season 1. The agents's frustrations mostly spilled out during the open house parties or cast trips. Despite being successful agents, they fail to resist bad-mouthing about their co-stars. However, we have curated all the agents of the Netflix show and ranked them according to their character.

'Selling Sunset' real estate agents from best to worst:

Mary Fitzgerald

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald is among the best agents of Jason Oppenheim's team and has been working with him for a long time. Additionally, she has bagged most listings. Besides being the professional queen, she has also won the sweetest agent tag. Mary often avoids drama and feuds with her co-stars.

Mary notably is the problem-solver of the group and just wants success for her team. However, Mary has been involved in the biggest drama so far when she sided with her friend Chrishell Stause in her feud with Christine Quinn. Christine called Chrishell 'fake' and Mary defended her friend slamming her co-star's hurtful comment.

'Selling Sunset' star Mary Fitzgerald avoids drama (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith is another real estate agent from Jason Oppenheim's crew who believes in avoiding drama for professional growth. She is best known for interior design work and staging houses to attract prospective buyers. Amanza has always been very supportive of her co-stars but she notably sparked a beef with her close friend Chrishell Stause after the duo had a misunderstanding during filming season 7. Amanza and Chrishell didn't reveal the cause of their feud but did update that they are on good terms.

'Selling Sunset' Season 7 star Amanza Smith is supportive of her co-stars (Netflix)

Maya Vander

Maya Vander left the Netflix show franchise after five impressive seasons. She parted ways with Jason Oppenheim after she had a massive personal loss which was also documented on the show. She claimed that tackling her grief in front of the camera was tough. However, Maya was dubbed as a 'gossiper' by her former co-stars but she insisted on keeping herself out of the drama. Instead, Maya's only focus was her family and earning the biggest listings.

Maya Vander 'Selling Sunset' star quits show (@themayavander/Instagram)

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela joined 'Selling Sunset' during Season 5 and left the franchise after Season 6. The real estate agent had the most romantic moment with her beau, Nick, proposing to her in front of her co-stars. She later ditched Jason Oppenheim's company claiming for good and joined another Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky firm.

The real estate agent has a loving personality and she was friends with both Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan but decided to keep herself away from their drama. She hates taking sides and judging anyone.

Vanessa Villela is now with The Agency (@netflix)

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz was the team player of The Oppenheim Group but she also wanted to be close friends with the Netflix show's villain Christine Quinn. Although Davina wasn't the villain of the Netflix show, she did have an explosive argument with Jason Oppenheim over the $75 million North Beverly Hills Drive listing.

Additionally, Davina has dished mean comments about Mary Fitzgerald's moissanite engagement ring which resulted in removing her from Mary and Romain Bonnet's wedding guest list.

'Selling Sunset' former member Davina Potratz mocked Mary Fitzgerald's engagement ring(Instagram/@davinapotratz)

Bre Tiesi

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi seemed not to be proud of her past and she wanted to keep it secret. She had been in a relationship with Nick Cannon and also shared a child with him. Additionally, she was a model and waitress before entering the real estate world. Although there's nothing wrong with her past professional, she sparked a feud with Chelsea Lazkani when she tried to dig up her past. Bre's primary focus is raising her kid and closing the biggest listings despite failed attempts.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi (YouTube/Bravo)

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan has often sparked controversy over her dating life. Previously, Christine Quinn accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating with Emma but later claimed that she was engaged to the guy at the time. Additionally, Emma was again accused of starting an extramarital affair. Emma is mostly friendly with the rest of the cast members but her personal drama has always divided the entire cast into two separate groups.

Emma Hernan often sparks controversy (Instagram/@emmahernan)

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani has been an excellent real estate agent, a great friend, and a co-star. She earned a huge commission for a Mulholland Drive listing priced around $10 million. In season 8, Chelsea has been dealing with a heartbreaking divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, and she had support from her co-stars. However, Chelsea wasn't very supportive of her friend Bre Tiesi during her tough time. She insulted Bre's baby daddy, Nick Cannon 'master manipulator' which was actually quite 'mean'.

Chelsea Lazkani shared a mean comment about Bre Tiesi's baby daddy (Netflix)

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young had been into quite a few controversial feuds involving personal and professional drama. Heather furiously slammed her co-star Amanza Smith when she tried to share some romance advice. There was nothing to create a big deal but Heather seemed to love drama.

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young loves drama (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Nicole Young

Nicole Young made her 'Selling Sunset' in Season 6 and has already seemed to slowly moving towards grabbing the villain crown. The real estate agent sparked an explosive with Chrishell Stause as soon she made her Netflix show debut accusing her of stealing listing. The duo's feud further escalated after she was accused of liking and responding to a homophobic comment about Chrishell. Additionally, Nicole landed in hot water after she started a false accusation against Emma Herman for having an affair with a married man.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young started a false rumor (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is the current lead antagonist in the Netflix show having a feud with almost all cast members. Chrishell has demeaned multiple co-stars and has dished several controversial comments. During the Season 7 cast trip to Cabo, Chrishell accused Nicole Smith of being high on drugs but badly bothered her. Nicole even arranged for a drug test and proved Chrishell wrong with the reports.

Chrishell Stauce accused Nicole Young of taking drugs (@netflix)

Christine Quinn

'Selling Sunset' alum Christine Quinn might have left the 'Selling Sunset' franchise after Season 5 but she topped the 'b*****t' list. She couldn't be replaced by any new villain as she has been known to stir the most explosive drama. Additionally, Christine has also been accused of bribing and stealing a client from Emma Hernan.