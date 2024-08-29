What is Davina Potratz doing now? 'Selling Sunset' pot-stirrer split fans

'Selling Sunset' star Davina Potratz left The Oppenheim Group and joined Douglas Elliman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since Netflix introduced reality TV on its platform, millions of users have become obsessed with luxury real estate firm Oppenheim Group and the private lives of its agents featured in 'Selling Sunset.'

Netflix's hit series 'Selling Sunset' is set to return for its eighth season, featuring many returning cast members along with some newcomers. However, not all previous cast members will be back, including Davina Potratz.

During her time on the show, Davina was involved in several dramatic moments, especially concerning her conflicts with co-star Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald's husband, Romain Bonnet.

When she wasn't in heated discussions with her colleagues at The Oppenheim Group, Davina was engaged in significant real estate ventures. After joining the hit reality TV series in its second season, Davina was a prominent figure until her role diminished around Season 4, causing mixed reactions among fans.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Davina now serves as the Director of New Development and Broker Associate at The Oppenheim Group. Additionally, she is the Principal of New Development Sales and Marketing at The Davina Group.

'Selling Sunset' alum Davina Potratz (Instagram/@davinapotratz)

Why did Davina Potratz quit 'Selling Sunset'?

While having a chat with People magazine in October 2020, Davina Potratz spilled the beans on her decision to quit Netflix's real estate show 'Selling Sunset' and joining Oppenheim's group's main rival, Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their sophisticated and global new development division," she said at that time.

Davina went on to elaborate on her reasons for the move, highlighting her pre-existing relationships with several individuals within the Douglas Elliman team. She noted that they extended her an offer she simply could not turn down.

"My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me. It's just very in tune with my skills," she added.

"It's not that I wanted to leave. But I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision," Davina continued.

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 cast members (Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

'Selling Sunset' alum Davina Potratz compares Netflix show to 'suicide mission'

In December 2023, Davina Potratz released a scathing critique of the Netflix hit, claiming that she was "bullied into submission" by her co-stars, that she was portrayed in a negative light, that it made her look bad at work, and likened her time on the show to a "suicide mission."

The 45-year-old successful agent, was a member of the original cast when the reality show debuted in 2019 but left after the fifth season. In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Davina expressed her willingness to return, provided she is accompanied by a close friend such as Christine Quinn or Maya Vander to serve as a supportive presence on the show.

"I definitely would [go back] but I wanna get... maybe fair treatment would be nice or at least show a little bit of my real estate career. I'm happy to get involved in drama and confront people and everything, but I do wanna feel like I'm not being bullied," she said.

Davina went on to say, "I wanna feel like I have someone that is a true friend and not be put in situations where it's 10 to one... it's tough for anyone who's in that situation. I'm very close to Christine and Maya [Vander] and I have communicated some stuff to Jason, and Nicole [Young] is trying to kind of help a little bit."

"I've sold more real estate than most of these people, and I'm not hating on anyone, but I've never been shown to have a successful transaction. I never have any smiling scenes... God forbid I have like a positive scenario!" she added.

The Netflix star continued, "It's just a little weird and I think it's a little strange and so I was like, 'if that's how I'm going to be treated, then why would I like being on a suicide mission?' That doesn't make sense."

'Selling Sunset' alum Davina Potratz compares Netflix show to 'suicide mission' (Instagram/@davinapotratz)

Will Davina Potratz ever return to 'Selling Sunset'?

Although Davina Potratz departed from the luxury Oppenheim Group real estate firm, there is still a possibilty that she might return in the future seasons. While 'Selling Sunset' primarily focuses on lavish properties, it also delves into the personal lives of the agents.

"I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast. Brett is not at The Oppenheim Group anymore either, so I don't think that's going to be an issue at all," she told People magazine.

Davina Potratz left 'Selling Sunset' after Season 5 (Instagram/@davinapotratz)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 6.