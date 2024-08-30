Did Heather Rae Young pose for Playboy magazine? 'Selling Sunset' star's past oozed glamor

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young star posed nude for the magazine in 2009 and was crowned as Playboy Mate Miss February in 2010 at the age of 23

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young has a thriving real estate career, a happy marriage, and a sweet newborn son. While her life is currently thriving, her career reached a notable high when she entered the Playboy Mansion. Before becoming a successful realtor and reality star, Heather Rae Young was a Playboy model.

The reality star posed nude for the magazine in 2009 and was crowned as Playboy Mate Miss February in 2010 at the age of 23. Since then, she has never looked back, thriving in her career. Her Playboy magazine gig led to multiple opportunities, and her red carpet-looks quickly became the talk of the town. Throughout 2012, the reality star embraced her Playboy model persona, even making headlines with a daring military-themed Halloween costume where she attended an event topless. Heather has often stated that modeling for Playboy was a significant moment of empowerment for her and a celebration of her body.

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young was a Playboy model (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young reflects on 'defining moment' of her life

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young proudly embraces her past as a Playboy model and has no regrets about posing nude for the centerfold. In a previous interview with The Sun, Heather reflected on this pivotal moment in her life, stating that posing for the magazine "catapulted my career."

She noted, "It changed my life, it was the most defining moment in my life." She added, "I don't regret anything I've ever done. I'm proud of my life. Everything I've done has got me to where I am today." However, Heather further claimed that the Playboy gig gave her the confidence to debut her acting career.

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young reflects on the 'defining moment' of her life (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Heather Rae Young transitions her modeling career to be a real estate agent

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young credited her Playboy career for her successful real estate career. Before diving into real estate, the reality star appeared in minor roles in Hollywood's biggest hits, which helped her build valuable contacts.

Heather said, "Modeling and acting transitioned me into real estate. I've met a lot of contacts through my modeling, and acting career, a lot of wealthy people, celebrities." The Netflix show star notably channeled "that into real estate and using my contacts."

'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young transitioned from her modeling career to become a real estate agent (Instagram/@theheatherraeelmoussa)

Will Heather Rae Young return for 'Selling Sunset' Season 8?

Heather Rae Young is not expected to return for Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. The reality star began stepping back from the show after Season 6 and was largely absent in Season 7 due to maternity leave, with only a few appearances on the Netflix show. However, Heather previously claimed that Netflix had not asked her to return as a full-time real estate agent for Season 7.

Additionally, Heather has hinted on Instagram that she will not be returning for another season. She shared a photo with Bre Tiesi and wrote, "Opposite in almost every way but became besties immediately- and even though we’re not on the same show together anymore, our friendship is stronger than ever ❤️‍🔥."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@theheatherraeelmoussa)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 airs on September 6, 2024, only on Netflix.