What does Vanessa Villela do now? 'Selling Sunset' star's unease was hard to miss on Netflix show

Vanessa Villela will not appear in Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' following her return to real estate firm The Agency

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Vanessa Villela has shifted her focus to a career in real estate following her departure from 'Selling Sunset.' She has rejoined The Agency, a leading real estate firm, where she works with high-profile clients and oversees properties in luxury locations such as Beverly Hills and Malibu. Villela is also engaged in several personal projects, including her jewelry and accessories brand, The Wave of Love, which is dedicated to empowering women.

Despite her earlier discomfort on 'Selling Sunset', Villela has found both success and fulfillment in her real estate career and continues to be active in her community. "I am super excited to be back at The Agency. It's where my career started so it feels extremely good to be back. It feels like home," she told People after leaving the Netflix show. "I came back because I'm very serious about where I want my real estate career to go. I know that this is where I have to be to succeed in real estate. It felt right, I always missed them. I feel in my heart it's where I belong. The minute I walked in, everyone welcomed me so beautifully," she added.

Why did Vanessa Villela leave ‘Selling Sunset’?

Vanessa Villela left 'Selling Sunset' primarily because she decided to move to a different real estate firm. Initially with The Oppenheim Group, she chose to join The Agency instead. Beyond business considerations, Villela also felt that she didn’t quite fit in with the other cast members.

Villela described feeling like the "new girl in school" and believed that, despite the show's success, she needed to focus on her career and goals. She found it challenging to connect with the group on a personal level and decided that a change was necessary for her professional and personal growth.

Who is 'Selling Sunset' alum Vanessa Villela married to now?

Vanessa Villela and Nick Hardy's wedding was a stunning affair at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. Vanessa, known for her role on 'Selling Sunset,' and Nick, a photographer and Creative Director of Lascivious, selected the venue for its special significance to Villela. The location was particularly meaningful as it was a favorite of Vanessa's late sister, Jackie, adding a deeply emotional touch to the celebration.

The couple aimed for a "magical and cinematic" atmosphere, choosing a blush, ivory, and gold color palette. They complemented this with candles and fairy lights to create a romantic ambiance. The ceremony took place in an "enchanted garden" with rows of white chairs and a flower-covered dome. A memorable moment included doves being released after their vows, although there was a brief mix-up when the wedding rings went missing, which was quickly resolved by a page boy.

The couple had been dating for less than a year when Nick proposed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. They met through the Raya app, and Vanessa has shared that their relationship was grounded in a strong foundation of friendship.

Did Vanessa Villela rejoin The Agency?

Vanessa Villela has rejoined The Agency, the real estate firm where she first made a name for herself. After spending two years with The Oppenheim Group, she decided to return to The Agency to continue advancing her career. Her move back to The Agency enables her to work with high-profile clients and manage properties in prestigious areas like Beverly Hills and Malibu. This return marks a new chapter for Villela, allowing her to leverage her extensive experience and connections in the real estate industry to further advance her career.

