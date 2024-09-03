The truth behind Emma Hernan's 'affair' that threatens to derail 'Selling Sunset'

Nicole Young accused 'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan of having an affair with a married man

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 is around the corner and has already stirred up controversy. Nicole Young has recently leveled some shocking accusations against Emma Hernan, which have been met with backlash from her co-stars Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani. Nicole accused Emma of having an affair with a married man. While Emma has yet to respond to these allegations, her close friend Chrishell has taken to Instagram to defend her, denouncing the claims as false and spreading lies.

The social media rant came after the Netflix show's stars received Season 8 screeners with Chrishell accusing the production of 'blindsiding' Emma and supporting the 'liars'. She also threatened to quit the show, stating she would prefer to be sued than continue working with Nicole. She wrote, "Are we still giving air time to LIARS who just want air time?" The real estate agent explained in separate Instagram Stories, stating, "Disclaimer when you watch just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE." Chrishell then slammed Done and Done Productions and noted, "You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause slams Nicole Young for spreading lies about Emma Hernan (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani backs her BFF Emma Hernan in Nicole Young drama

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani also weighed in on the drama, coming to the defense of her close friend Emma Hernan in response to Nicole Young's startling accusation. She described Nicole as 'diabolical' and wrote, "Good morning everyone except for @nicoleyoung. You are the most diabolical piece of [trash emoji] I've ever met." Chelsea added, "You wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. Okay, let's see how this works out for you..."

However, the reality star also questioned Done and Done Productions' moral ground and integrity, claiming, "Spreading lies for views is so damaging." In another rant, Chelsea dragged Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnet along with Nicole and noted, "You lie, placate, steal meanwhile your own [trash emoji] has landed some of you in lawsuits. I've kept quiet until now, but this is not okay."

'Selling Sunset' stars Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause support BFF Emma Hernan (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Nicole Young defends herself after being accused of 'lying'

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Nicole Young seemingly had enough of Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause's social media rants and has finally decided to defend herself. She took to her Instagram Stories to respond to her co-stars, claiming, "As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages." She further insisted that Chrishell and Chelsea ask some 'tough' questions to Emma Hernan instead of attacking her and accusing her of lying.

Nicole further claimed, "Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife's best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor. And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of marriage."

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Nicole Young accuses Emma Hernan of having an affair (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Are Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald still together?

Emma Hernan and Micah McDonald are currently not together. The estranged couple met while touring a stunning multi-million-dollar home in Beverly Hills, where Micah was the property's developer. Their initial meeting was featured on the Netflix show.

Emma and Micah's romance was short-lived and the Netflix star instantly made her relationship status 'single' in May 2022. However, Emma has recently hinted that viewers might see her exploring new romances in Season 8.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is currently single (Instagram/@emmahernan)

'Selling Sunset' stars Nicole Young and Emma Hernan's bitter feud explained

'Selling Sunset' stars Nicole Young and Emma Hernan never shared a close friendship and have often been involved in dramatic feuds each season. Their relationship further deteriorated after Emma confronted Nicole for calling her a "social climber" behind her back. Emma asked Nicole to explain her comment and the latter elaborated, "Someone who attaches themselves to someone who has a greater status, so they can gain a greater status."

She added, "Your victim friend who can do no wrong... You guys are trying to get everyone against me." However, Nicole later admitted that she apologized to Emma over her hurtful comment which was not premiered during the reunion. The duo's connection seemed to be further sabotaged with new accusations around the horizon.