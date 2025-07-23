‘DWTS’ alum says he's all set to get married on new Netflix show — but he just doesn’t know who yet

The reality TV heartthrob is all set to headline an eight-episode dating series titled 'Let's Marry Harry' on Netflix

As 'Dancing with the Stars' gears up for a spectacular Season 34 debut in fall 2025, a former fan-favorite contestant is grabbing major headlines. Known for his charm, the 'DWTS' alum had fans on the edge of their seats when he revealed he's planning to get married soon. However, there's one catch: he doesn't know who to yet. Additionally, the contestant is taking an unconventional route to find his life partner, and we're all buckled up to watch the drama unfold.

The contestant in question is Harry Jowsey, who participated in 'DWTS' Season 32. Jowsey was paired with pro dancer Rylee Arnold and was often teased for their sizzling chemistry, according to Entertainment Now. As for Jowsey's plans to get married, the reality star is set to headline an eight-episode dating series titled 'Let's Marry Harry.' Netflix officially announced the show on Thursday, July 17, revealing that Jowsey will search for a life partner with help from his closest friends.

Jowsey also excitedly teased his dating show on his Instagram stories, writing, "I'M GETTING MARRIED," followed by, "I just don't know to whom." He added, "@alexandracooper is helping me find my forever on @netflix. Think you're the one? Apply now and maybe we’ll ride off into the sunset together." The casting site briefly crashed due to overwhelming interest but is now back online, with applications open to fans aged 21 and older. However, it's not just Jowsey you'll have to impress, as Netflix shared via Tudum, "To marry Harry, he’s not the only one you’ll need to hit it off with." Allegedly, the filming will kick off this fall, with a premiere slated for 2026.

Fans were also seen supporting Jowsey, as many shared their love and support for the reality show star under his Instagram post. A fan commented, "I’m so excited to watch and Harry you are such a sweetheart," while another added, "Im ready to marry him." A fan remarked, "Yaaaaas harry deserves loveeee tooo!!" Another noted, "Of course I’m watching this! Bring podcast Harry not Netflix Harry and it’ll be great." Meanwhile, another questioned, "Where can we apply?!?!?"

Jowsey also opened up about his new show in a chat with Tudum, saying, "Having a show of my own is incredible," while adding, "But also having my family at Netflix stop at no end to help me find the love of my life is the most amazing feeling." Notably, he will be guided by close friend and 'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper, who's also executive producing the show through her Unwell Network. "She is a big sister to me," Jowsey said. He further added, "I know she'll help me to not be a silly sausage while keeping me grounded." The two already collaborate on his podcast, 'Boyfriend Material' with Harry Jowsey, also under Cooper's Unwell brand.

Jowsey said goodbye to 'Dancing with the Stars' after earning a 30 for his rumba with partner Arnold, per ABC. Their score stayed the same following a dance relay loss to Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber. Talking about his 'DWTS' journey, he told GMA, “It’s frustrating because we’re so close, but it’s also really incredible because we made it this far.”