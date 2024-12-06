'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport’s attitude toward Angie Katsanevas raises eyebrows

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport was dismissive of Angie Katsanevas' apology

In Season 5, Episode 12 of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', tensions escalated between Bronwyn Newport and Angie Katsanevas, leading to a heated argument that ultimately resulted in Angie being escorted out of the house. The drama reignited at Meredith Marks' bat mitzvah when Bronwyn and Angie’s feud flared up again. Bronwyn took a firm stance, demanding an apology from Angie. However, Angie repeatedly told her to "shut the f*** up." Feeling disrespected, Bronwyn pushed Angie’s buttons, leading to sharp comebacks from Angie, with Britani Bateman also becoming a target of her remarks.

The rest of the 'RHOSLC' cast tried to mediate the situation, but ultimately, Angie was escorted out. While Angie did offer an apology after Bronwyn repeatedly pressed her for one, many felt her apology was more about ending the confrontation than expressing genuine remorse. Bronwyn, understandably, wasn’t satisfied with the apology. However, Bronwyn's dismissive attitude toward Angie’s apology is ironic, considering she was confused when Heather Gay didn’t accept her apology. On top of that, she didn’t apologize back to Angie, which feels hypocritical, especially since when Bronwyn apologized to Heather, she also demanded an apology in return, which was something Heather was unsure of what she was apologizing for.

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport got into a heated argument at Meredith Marks' bat mitzvah (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

Angie Katsanevas opens up about being kicked out of Meredith Marks' bat mitzvah

Reflecting on being kicked out of the event, Angie said, "When Meredith called security to kick me out, my heart dropped. In front of her mother, her children, and her son who's never around? I mean, this is embarrassing."

The 'RHOSLC' star argued that she had been a great guest for most of the party. "I knew I needed to be mindful, be thoughtful, be kind," she added. "And she kicks me out in front of everyone? She doesn't even have all the facts. She doesn’t even know that Britani [Bateman] provoked me."

'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks called security on Angie Katsanevas (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay calls Bronwyn Newport a 'total hypocrite'

Interestingly, Heather already called Bronwyn a hypocrite. The tension sparked after Heather explained in the video above that she "felt like [Bronwyn] was a total hypocrite" following a conversation after Lisa Barlow's besos party. "Bronwyn was mad that I had been listening to her talk mad s**t on Meili [Workman], and Whitney [Rose], and Britani [Bateman], and everyone else at that party," Heather said.

After Heather concluded that Bronwyn "hates" Whitney, she was surprised to learn from Whitney that Bronwyn had reached out to be supportive. Heather also felt Bronwyn was betraying Lisa, who was at odds with Whitney.

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay called Bronwyn Newport a 'total hypocrite' (YouTube/Bravo)

Angie Katsanevas reveals Bronwyn Newport almost bought her house

In September, it was announced that Angie and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, put their stunning home on the market for $4.5 million. Interestingly, 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' couple Bronwyn and her husband Todd Bradley nearly became the new owners. In the 'RHOSLC' After Show video, Angie shared, "Todd did show some interest" in purchasing her four-bedroom property.