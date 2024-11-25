'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay sparks romance rumors with 'Southern Charm' cast member

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay previously revealed that a 'Southern Charm' cast member slid into her DMs

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Heather Gay is back exploring the dating scene! Heather stepped out to watch the Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots game on Sunday, November 24.

For the game, the Bravo housewife was accompanied by her daughter, Georgia Gay, 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose, Stan Rudman and Jennifer Geisser. In a video shared on Shep's Instagram page, all of them can be seen singing along to the popular song 'Can't Help Falling In Love'.

It seems like something is cooking between Heather and Shep. The two have known each other for quite some time now. However, neither Heather nor Shep has made any comment on their relationship status.

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay hung out with 'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose (Instagram/@relationshep)

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay reveals Southern Charm's Shep Rose slid into her DMs

While making an appearance in an October 26 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Heather Gay, one of the leading ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', shed light on her bonds with the men from 'Southern Charm'.

"I mean, everybody on Southern Charm just slayed me. They're tall and they're just so alpha backward. I love it," she told Andy Cohen at that time. Heather also stated that she formed a good bond with two men.

"I shared a barbeque chicken pizza with Shep Rose and I was on a panel with Austen Kroll and he slipped into my DMs when he saw what I would do for a burger," she said.

Heather Gay revealed that Shep Rose slid into her DMs during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' (YouTube/@bravo)

Why did Heather Gay and Billy Gay divorce?

Heather Gay was previously married to business magnate Frank William "Billy" Gay III. The pair tied the knot in July 2000 at the Laie Hawaii Temple and went on to welcome three daughters, Ashley, Georgia, and Annabell.

Heather and Billy parted ways after 11 years of marriage because they were no longer compatible and divorced three years later in 2014. In an interview with People, Heather revealed that 'RHOSLC' helped her to navigate through her divorce.

"Through my divorce, the life I had always anticipated I would live went away and I had to rebuild. And the Mormon piece of it is the smallest part," the 'Bad Mormon' author said.

"The bigger piece, I think, is that I got to finally live out my dream life in the second half of my life, which is something that I had given up on, absolutely. I figured my life was over. Through Housewives and through this awakening of spirituality and faith, I have a second lease on life," she added.

Heather Gay claimed 'RHOSLC' gave her a second lease on life (Instagram/@heathergay)

'Southern Charm' star Shep Rose was previously in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green

During his latest appearance at Bravo Fan Fest, Shep Rose gave an update about his current status with ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green. "No, no, we're not talking. She doesn't want to contact me. I don't know why," he shared.

"I understand, I respect that. Me personally, I would root for her. I will continue to root for her if she needs anything for the rest of her life. I'm there for her and I love her family and I still communicate with her mom. Sometimes we talk and so it's very, deep roots and I mean, it was the longest relationship I've ever had," he added.