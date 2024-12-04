‘RHOSLC’ star Bronwyn Newport takes heat for fueling drama with Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport’s fight has been a major focus of this season's 'RHOSLC'

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport has sparked much speculation among viewers with her actions. In the latest episode, Bronwyn revealed an unexpected connection between Lisa Barlow and Gwen Newport's family by showing Lisa a picture of Gwen's father. Viewers are calling out Bronwyn for seemingly making this move strategically, suggesting she is fanning the flames of drama.

Most viewers believe that Bronwyn has known about Lisa's connection to Gwen for a while but only recently chose to reveal it, leading many to feel she was calculating the perfect moment to stir up more drama on the show. Bronwyn even tackled the issue with Lisa personally off-camera before this show was recorded. While many praise Bronwyn for addressing the sensitive topic with sincerity, others believe she had a hidden agenda, questioning her true intentions behind bringing it up.

'RHOSLC’ star Lisa Barlow said things with Bronwyn Newport is left in ‘neutral’

Lisa Barlow recently opened up about her rocky relationship with Bronwyn Newport on 'RHOSLC'. After their group trip to Palm Springs, Lisa said that things between her and Bronwyn were left in "neutral." While there was no direct conflict, there was also no clear direction for the future of their friendship.

However, the fragile balance didn't last long. When asked for her side, Bronwyn revealed that "from the time she was shown to the girls, something feels not right" with Lisa. She went on to label Lisa a "punisher," claiming that Lisa never forgets anyone and is incapable of forgiveness.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow and Bronwyn Newport's feud intensifies (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport calls out Lisa Barlow for taking Heather Gay's side

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport accused Lisa Barlow of taking Heather Gay's side during their ongoing tension. Bronwyn claimed that before their Palm Springs trip, she tried to check in with Lisa, but Lisa ghosted her, leaving Bronwyn unsure if she was even coming.



When Lisa FaceTimed Heather during the trip, Bronwyn saw it not as an act of loyalty, but more as a deliberate attempt to provoke her. When Bronwyn saw Lisa siding with Heather without hearing her side of the story, she got upset. This just made their conflict even worse.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport accused Lisa Barlow of taking Heather Gay's side during their ongoing tension (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport accuses Lisa Barlow of bad-mouthing her and Todd Bradley

Bronwyn Newport confronted Lisa Barlow on 'RHOSLC After Show', calling her out for speaking behind Bronwyn and Todd Bradley's back about their finances. Bronwyn said Lisa was going around telling people that she and her husband had more money than she and Todd. She even mentioned that Lisa claimed she had already put a down payment on her airplane.