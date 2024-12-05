'RHOSLC' stars Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas' clash tests their friendship

'RHOSLC' stars Meredith Marks and Angie Katsanevas have a dramatic, on-again, off-again friendship

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Meredith Marks recently had her bat mitzvah overshadowed by the explosive argument between Angie Katsanevas and Britani Bateman. Angie and Britani accused each other of 's**t-shaming' and ended up yelling at the guest-filled party. Britani then tried to grab more attention with her tears and pretended to leave the party when Meredith chimed in the drama.

Meredith angrily demanded that Angie leave the party and called two security guards to escort her out. The intense drama left the co-stars in shock. Meredith could have asked both Angie and Britani to leave her party, but instead, she took a step that put their friendship at risk. Meredith and Angie have been friends for years, supporting each other through their ups and downs. While they've had their fair share of feuds, they've always managed to reconcile, and there's a chance they could do so again this time. During the After Show, Angie teased that she was eager to forgive Meredith if she ever apologized to her.

'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks called security on Angie Katsanevas (Bravo)

Meredith Marks slammed Angie Katsanevas for 'disrespecting' Britani Bateman

'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks appears to still be holding a grudge over Angie Katsanevas' past comment. Angie previously accused Meredith of cheating on her husband and told her that she was "the only one who spreads their legs outside their marriage." However, Meredith has recently found the perfect opportunity to slam Angie, saying, "You call everyone a slut and a whore and I’m not sure why you're here. You can go."

Meredith added, "You disrespected her as a woman and you’ve done it to everybody and I’m tired of it." Angie countered back, "This is a very beautiful religious event Meredith, thank you." However, Meredith shut her down, stating that she doesn't tolerate people who s**t-shame. She insisted on the confessional that she didn't want to kick out Angie of her party but she had no other option adding, "Angie has been repeatedly shaming women, including me."

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas slams back at Britani Bateman's disrespectful comment (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks kicks off her bat mitzvah with an apology

While Meredith Marks jeopardized her friendship with Angie Katsanevas, she has reconciled her relationship with Mary Cosby. Meredith and Mary have recently had a dramatic feud during the 'Breakfast at Tiffany' episode which later escalated during their meet-up at the Park City art gallery.

However, Meredith wanted to have a fresh start during her bat mitzvah and she offered an apology to Mary. However, Mary also apologized to Meredith for hurting her feelings. Mary has been dealing with her son's addiction and has yet to share the struggles with her friends. However, she doesn't want her issues to sabotage her friendship with her co-stars.

'RHOSLC' star Meredith Marks kicks off her bat mitzvah with an apology (Bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.