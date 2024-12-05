RHOSLC's Britani Bateman has gone too far with insensitive remarks about co-star

RHOSLC's Britani Bateman crosses the line

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Meredith Marks' Bat Mitzvah has recently taken an explosive turn after Britani Bateman's true nature was revealed. Britani has recently hit her new low and slut-shaming her co-star Angie Katsanevas. Britani criticized Angie’s low-cut black dress, calling it 'slutty.' However, when Angie confronted Britani about the comment, Britani quickly backed down and denied ever saying anything like that.

Angie told Bateman, "If you're gonna call me slutty, I think I look like a mother." Bronwyn Newport quipped, "In her Versace with her nipple hanging out." Britani quickly found herself isolated in the drama and played the victim, bursting into tears. This led Meredith to kick Angie out of the party. She has displayed a consistent pattern of insults and a troubling lack of regard for the feelings and boundaries of her co-stars and friends. The Bravo show star's latest comment was deeply hurtful and disrespectful creating a toxic and hostile environment in the party. If she continues her demeaning behavior, she will likely find herself soon thrown out of the group.

Angie Katsanevas slams back at Britani Bateman's disrespectful comment

'RHOSLC' star Angie Katsanevas confronted Britani Bateman over her disrespectful comment and fired back with a fitting response. She told Britani, "I don't look like I have a high body count and I don't dress like I have a high body count. And I don't wear my hair like I have a high body count."

When Britani asked her to clarify the comment, Angie responded, "It looks a little porn-ish, your hair." She added, "It looks like high body count hair," furiously adding, "That's high body count hair, that’s a high body count dress, those are high body count heels." However, Angie defended herself, stating that she didn't slut-shame Britani as she had done to her. Instead, she claimed Britani had hair-shamed her, instead, she hair-shamed her. She also insisted that she was not directing her insults at Britani as a person.

'RHOSLC' star Britani Bateman calls Mary Cosby 'poor'

Angie Katsanevas' insult wasn't the first time Britani Bateman has disrespected her co-stars. Britani's pattern of demeaning behavior was witnessed during the premiere episode when she called Mary Cosby poor. Mary was left visibly offended and upset with Britani's direct attack on her background, insinuating that she lacked value due to her financial status. Mary has previously reflected on her difficult upbringing with five siblings and shared the struggles and sacrifices of growing up in a tight-knit.

Britani misinterpreted the comment, claiming that Mary had grown up poor, and comparing it to her own experience. However, Mary slammed Britani and delivered a classic drama, calling Britani's coat "mangled dog fur." Mary insisted that growing up with a large family didn't mean that she was poor.

