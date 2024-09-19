Who is Meili Workman’s husband? 'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer married her partner 6 months after first meeting

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Meili Workman, a reality TV star and model is one of the fresh faces joining the new season of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.' Talking about Meili's personal life, she is happy with her husband Ty Workman, whom she married almost twelve years ago.

In one of her Instagram posts, Meili revealed that she married her husband Ty after knowing him for only 6 months. As per his LinkedIn profile, Ty is currently employed as a commercial insurance agent at CUI Insurance Agency. His main responsibility is to protect businesses and their valuable assets,

Ty has been part of the CUI team for less than a year. Before joining CUI, he held the position of Senior Account Executive at Domo Inc., where he honed his skills in a fast-paced environment. Ty's educational background is equally impressive, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Utah Valley University in 2013.

How did Meili Workman and Ty Workman meet?

The exact details of how Meili Workman and Ty Workman initially met remain unclear, but we do know that the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day in the year 2012. In one of her Instagram posts, Meili spilled the beans on the couple's first date.

Meili started by writing, "9 years ago today we had our 1st date. He came over to my college apartment and I opened the door in sweats (we were technically “boycotting” Valentines together and just staying in it was totally acceptable!) We “roasted” s’mores over a bath and body works candle which ended up making them taste like “Bergamot Waters”...go figure."

"We stayed up until 9 am watching YouTube videos where I introduced him to Macklemore and we discovered we both had a unique love for Old Greg (if you know you know.) I had Harley, my now 13-year-old puggle and he said when he heard me talk to him in my “dog voice” it was a definite red flag," she further added.

"I later told him his jynco pants and puffy Etnies skater shoes were a red flag for me. The flags obviously were lowered because we were married 6 months later and the rest is history.

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY @ty_workman I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again...there’s no one else I’d rather do this life with than you! I married up!!!" she concluded.

How many kids do Meili Workman and Ty Workman have?

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer Meili Workman and her husband Ty Workman share four kids: two daughters, Averie, age 10, and Indie, age 3, along with two sons, Asher, age 8, and Acre, age 2.

This Bravo housewife's Instagram page is filled with adorable photographs featuring herself, her husband Ty, and their pair's four children. While their eldest three kids attend school, their youngest child, Acre, is not yet enrolled.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 newcomer Meili Workman has been open about personal struggles with motherhood

'RHOSLC' housewife Meili Workman has been candid about the challenges she has faced, including her struggles with motherhood and the realities of post-partum life with four children.

"10 days postpartum with the sweetest, squishiest little babe. The house is a mess, the dishes and laundry have not been done, we’ve eaten out more times than I can count, I’ve bled on our white linen couches and have filled a trash bag full of MY diapers. Yet, our hearts have never been so full," she shared on Instagram.

