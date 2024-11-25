'RHOP' star Mia Thornton breaks boundaries to fuel the drama

Bravo needs to fire 'RHOP' star Mia Thornton for exploiting her children and mocking Gordon Thornton's mental health for the storyline

Mia Thornton has been the topic of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 and for all the wrong reasons. Mia's relationship with her husband, Gordon Thornton, had ended two seasons before when his family ousted them from their family business.

As her marriage fell apart, Mia quickly moved on to a new lover, sparking anger from both fans and co-stars. However, things aren't always as black and white as they seem.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton should be fired after Season 9 (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton's disregard for Gordon Thornton's mental health should be flagged by Bravo

Mia explained that Gordon's despair over their loss of income had become too overwhelming for her, and although she still loved him, she needed to move on. They would continue to co-parent, however. For the first time in Potomac history, Gordon refused to accept Mia's account.

With both Thorntons painting each other as the villain, 'RHOP' viewers were left unsure of what to believe. Mia's portrayal of Gordon's mental instability in the November 24 episode left us feeling uneasy. Mia shifting the blame away from herself with all her lies and placing it on Gordon's mental health is downright manipulative.

We think Mia is using Gordon's mental health for drama, and that's just wrong. It's pretty gross how Mia and Inc are making Gordon look like the bad guy. In the previous episode, Mia mentioned that everyone was happy and getting along. Now, Gordon is acting wild, and people are making jokes about him. We're tired of this awkwardness. Seriously, let this be Mia's last season.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton discloses she's committed 1 month after splitting up from her husband Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton's humiliation of Gordon Thornton for a Bravo paycheck needs to come to an end

Mia accused Gordon of having sexual difficulties, which he admitted to. When people found out he wasn’t getting it done with his wife, questions popped up about their crazy threesomes with Jacqueline Blake and others.

Mia had no intention of entertaining her much older, estranged spouse now that the money had run out. Instead, she turned to Instagram to share a photo with her new partner, showing off what appeared to be a dazzling engagement ring.

Inc, like Gordon a few years before, was willing to buy into whatever narrative Mia wove to the media and her cast mates. We fear that if Gordon wasn't dealing with his troubles, Mia might not have anything to talk about. It seems like she's always ready to spill their secrets at any chance she gets. Mia was giggling about Gordon's age during the Sunday episode, despite being married to him for a year. Girl, he may be older, but that didn't stop you from marrying him.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and ex-husband Gordon Thornton separated after eleven years of marriage (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton using her children for 'RHOP' storyline is disgusting

Before the girls could get to know Inc this season, Mia unleashed another bombshell. She indicated that one of her children may have been Inc's child rather than Gordon's. As if that wasn’t enough to set Potomac buzzing, she went on to reveal that she, Inc, and Gordon spent a lot of time together and that the guys got along well.

Ashley Darby voiced concern that Mia's children might get caught up in the drama of the rumors and allegations, and Mia was furious in response. Some fans are concerned that Mia is acting out. Her romance with Inc is getting a lot of attention, but she is still going through a divorce with Gordon. Mia first said her son was Inc's. But later, she changed her story. Now she says she knows who the real father is. It seems like she’s using her kids for drama, and that’s not okay.

Mia's apparent disdain for her child's mental health is driving us crazy. This apparent baby daddy situation with Inc, as well as her frequent falsehoods about her child's paternity, is very ludicrous. We are over it. In conclusion, while Mia certainly brings drama to the show, it's clear that this should be her final season.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton share two children (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.