Do it or shut up about it: Ashley Darby infuriates 'RHOP' fans with her never-ending divorce plot

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' most recent season showcases Ashley Darby's best life yet. Ashley has effortlessly integrated into the group of affluent women who lunch, a far cry from her former life as a kept woman.

Ashley's hustle to maintain her lifestyle, which includes going out to nightclubs and creating popular TikTok videos, is closely followed by fans. Ashley will get continuous child support to help her move on when her divorce from Michael Darby is finalized. When will everything ultimately calm down? Ashley has never held back when it comes to sharing her highs and lows. Therefore, it is reasonable to presume that she will notify viewers as soon as she gets a significant update. So, as viewers, where does that leave us?

'RHOP' couple's marriage faced turmoil from the very beginning

Michael and Ashley first met when he was the co-owner of a restaurant and she worked as a bartender. The two quickly started dating, and in 2014, they tied the knot in a rushed beachside ceremony. 'Say Yes to the Dress' even included an appearance from Ashley. The 'RHOP' star revealed that their relationship wasn't always harmonious.

The former beauty queen faced many questions, with some even labeling her a gold digger. Their struggles to collaborate on building their restaurant, Oz, were highlighted in Season 2, revealing that Michael and Ashley had very different approaches to business. Adding to the tension was their significant 29-year age gap.

With his vast business knowledge, the Australian native occasionally seemed to lament that his wife was unable to keep up with his ideas. It was immediately apparent to fans that Michael had high standards for his wife, but not for himself. The other members of the group and 'RHOP' fans quickly saw the flaws in their foundation.

'RHOP' couple's marriage got shaken by cheating allegations

Ashley revealed that she had moved out of the couple's shared home after Season 2. At the time, Michael dismissed her departure as just a test. Although Michael appeared unfazed, much was happening behind closed doors. It was not the first time Michael had abandoned his wife.

Additionally, she once asserted that their relationship was open. Ashley no longer wished to engage in that way of life after the birth of her first child. Pictures of Michael and another lady were released in May 2019. Once more, in 2020, viewers watched as the show featured footage of Michael in his room with a lady while he was out in Las Vegas. Ashley made an effort to dismiss the accusations.

Ashley and Michael Darby's divorce status: Yet to be determined

'RHOP' Season 7 began with Ashley and Michael finally ending their marriage. However, Ashley had been hesitant to move forward with the divorce papers for years. The mother of two was finally ready to sign the divorce papers, as last week's episode revealed. However, despite this, Michael and Ashley are still together.

The Potomac star was eager to begin mediation, but it was unclear from the premiere what her husband was thinking. Ashley is prepared to put her past behind her now that she is a homeowner and a single mother. However, it remains to be seen how long this divorce will take.

