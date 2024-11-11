'RHOP' Season 9 cast trip turns dark as Mia Thornton's past gets exposed

Karen Huger brought up Mia Thornton's tricky history during a cast trip

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: In the most recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', Karen Huger switches the emphasis by revealing Mia Thornton's history of drug abuse and dismisses the necessity for rehabilitation. The turmoil on 'RHOP' is more intense than ever as Season 9 officially kicks off.

The season is filled with daring declarations and rising tensions for Mia, who joined the ensemble back in Season six as Karen's buddy. However, in a surprising turn of events, Karen is the one pushing disturbing details about Mia's past into the public eye. During a ladies' trip, she drops a huge bombshell about Mia's prior battles with addiction.

Karen Huger drops bombshell about 'RHOP' co-star Mia Thornton's past addiction

Karen dazzles her co-stars on their trip to Lake Norman, Charlotte, North Carolina, in the episode that aired on November 10. The discussion shifts to addiction and rehabilitation, with Ashley Darby, Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch, and Mia's close friend Jassi Rideaux joining in.

Karen firmly answers, "No, and if I did, I would've told you," when asked if she had ever thought about going to rehab. "Mia started The Joint Practice because she had an opioid addiction," Karen adds, going one step further.

The other women's response is immediate. As Stacey takes in the shocking information, Kiearna is clearly stunned and stands up, saying, "Are you kidding me, Karen?"

Karen maintains her position, stating in a confessional that Mia would "step on Jesus" in order to further her own interests.

"I think it’s personal." She makes her intentions apparent when she declares, "Payback is a motherf****r."

Although not as openly on 'RHOP', Mia had previously discussed her background with addiction, to which Karen made reference. In response to Karen's admission, longtime admirers swiftly rushed to social media to debate it, reminding others that Mia had already discussed her difficulties in an interview.

Mia talks about an opioid overdose that sent her to the hospital, which she claims eventually sparked her profession in health and wellness, in an unearthed video from years ago.

Mia Thornton continues to hit 'RHOP' co-star Karen Huger with DUI shades

This season has already been explosive for Mia. Despite beginning their 'RHOP' adventures as friends, the hostility between her and Karen has quickly increased.

The relationship between the two, who had first clicked because they were both new to the Potomac elite, took a turn for the worst last season when they started publicly arguing on a number of different topics. Mia recently spoke candidly about Karen's DUI arrest, a plot point that has grown to be crucial to season nine.

"When I heard her say [I wasn’t Potomac], I legit was so unbothered," Mia told PRIDE.

“The Grande Dame… the bar is so high! Who can’t get a DUI? I think we all are capable of that. I guess we’re all Potomac! She has mugshots… not me. Maybe that’s the criteria.”

Their rivalry takes on a new dimension with Karen's recent admission. Fans are excitedly awaiting a dramatic incident that Karen alluded to in publicity before the season.

"The tensest moment was her swinging around a tree, for heaven’s sake!" Mia quickly downplayed Karen's teasing, though. "She was talking about herself. What moment? You and the deer? That was the most excitement that I remember."

Mia Thornton's recent feud with Karen Huger makes her 'RHOP' season even messier

A complex love triangle between Mia's husband, Gordon Thornton, and her high school sweetheart, Inc., puts her personal life under scrutiny this season in addition to the conflict with Karen.

"Life is lifing!" Mia said. “It’s very complicated. You guys know that I’m going through a divorce from Gordon, and that poses its own challenges. The girls, of course, have their own opinions about it all. Let’s be real. Everyone has an opinion here.”

Fans watched the show to see if Mia would react to Karen's comments, or if she would continue to concentrate on her ties with the group and her own struggles. Season nine of 'RHOP' promises fans a lot of surprising turns with Mia's love triangle, Karen's legal fights, and their ferocious animosity.

Fans are split over the most recent events between Mia and Karen; some believe Karen is being honest, while others think she may have gone too far. In any case, their animosity feeds into what is already becoming a season to remember.

Fans are left wondering how much more personal their jabs will grow as the two continue to spar.

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo