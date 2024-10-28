'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield discards her 'evil' label thanks to a lot of help from Sai De Silva

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Real Housewives of New York' star Brynn Whitfield is reshaping her narrative after facing backlash for disclosing Sai De Silva's alleged comment about Jenna Lyons. In an Instagram story posted on October 28, the reality TV star shared screenshots of her conversation with Sai, showcasing their sweet and understanding exchanges amid rumors of ongoing drama between them.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram story, Brynn was asked whether Sai was upset with her for declining a Thanksgiving invite. She provided insights by sharing text messages where they engaged in friendly conversation. Sai can be seen asking Brynn about her Thanksgiving plans, to which Brynn responds that she will be spending it with her brother in Seoul. In reply, Sai expresses her desire to invite Brynn to her Thanksgiving party in LA. The conversation concludes on a positive note, with Sai sending birthday wishes to Brynn. It seems the long-term besties have cleared things up and are back on track, especially after the drama involving Jenna.

'Real Housewives of New York' star Brynn Whitfield shares chat messages with Sai De Silva (Instagram/@brynn_whitfield)

Did ‘RHONY’ star Sai De Silva really insult Jenna Lyons?

Currently, Sai and Brynn are at odds after the 'RHONY' Season 15 premiere revealed that Brynn told Jenna that Sai hated her. However, Sai has completely denied making such a statement. In one of the episodes, Brynn attempts to mend their friendship, expressing her desire to resolve the drama quickly. She concludes her apology by acknowledging that she has hurt Sai and sincerely regrets it.

Sai, however, stands her ground, asking Brynn why she would share the "hate" comment with Jenna. She reiterated this point to Jessel Taank, insisting that she never made such a comment. “I don’t really recall Jenna ever making me angry. Was she my favorite person last year? No. But we are past that stage,” she added during a private confessional. Overall, it seems likely that Sai did not make the "hate" statement about Jenna. However, if Brynn were a true friend, she would have kept her best friend's secrets to heart.

'Real Housewives of New York' star Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield are at odds (Instagram/@scoutthecity)

Why is Brynn Whitfield facing backlash on 'RHONY'?

Brynn has faced a significant amount of backlash since her debut on 'RHONY’, and it may be for all the right reasons. Throughout the season, she has made several unsettling comments about her castmates. One prime example is when she tells Ubah Hassan to play the "angry Black woman" to secure a marriage with her white boyfriend. Additionally, her advice to Rebecca Minkoff on how to "give it back" felt inappropriate and problematic on many levels.

While 'RHONY' typically showcases the women's strong bonds, Brynn has repeatedly proven to be anything but a "girl's girl." She seems willing to throw anyone under the bus for her own benefit, especially considering her actions toward Sai. Moreover, Brynn has often undermined other women's intelligence on the Bravo show.

'Real Housewives of New York' star Brynn Whitfield is facing backlash since her debut (@bravotv)

What caused the rift between RHONY's Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield?

The ongoing drama between Brynn and Sai ignited when Brynn disclosed information that Sai had shared with her during filming. At the time, Brynn claimed, “Sai told me. She said it on camera,” implying that it was fair game to discuss on 'RHONY’. However, Sai disagreed with this notion. While she accepted responsibility for initially revealing the information to Brynn, she firmly stated that Brynn should not have repeated it.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield might not be on good terms (@bravo)

