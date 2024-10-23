'RHONY' star Jessel Taank is ready to add another member to her family, and she's willing to pay

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank shares twin boys with her husband Pavit Randhawa

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Jessel Taank is thinking about adding another member to her family! For those who may not know, Jessel is already a devoted mother to her twin boys, Kai Singh Randhawa and Rio Singh Randhawa, who were born in May 2021. In Episode 4 of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Jessel stepped out for a shopping spree with Sai De Silva and Ubah Hassan. While visiting a farmer's market in The Hamptons, the Indian housewife shared her desire to expand her family with her fellow co-stars.

As the Bravo housewives began guessing the prices of a dozen store-bought eggs, Jessel estimated they would cost around $11. However, when they turned out to be just $8, it sparked a conversation about Jessel's frozen embryos. “Do you know how much my eggs are? I’m paying a thousand dollars a month for my frozen embryos right now. I, like, can’t with eggs… It’s ridiculous," she said. Soon after, Jessel revealed that she and her husband, Pavit Randhawa, paid nearly $1,000 for six or seven embryos. However, if they decide to go with a surrogate, the cost would skyrocket to an astounding $250,000.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva offers to be a surrogate for Jessel Taank's baby

In the latest episode of 'RHONY' Season 15, Sai De Silva jokingly volunteered to play the role of a surrogate for Jessel Taank as she wishes to have another baby. Sai was quite interested in the six-figure payout that would come with it. Ubah couldn’t help but laugh at Sai's playful suggestion.

“There are definitely worse things you can do for $250,000. I can carry one of Jessel’s kids," Sai shared in a personal interview. However, Jessel wasn't pleased with Sai's suggestion, responding, "If Sai was my surrogate, I would have to take a backseat, and she would run the show. I am not about to do that.”

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank opens up on her infertility struggles

Over the years, 'RHONY' housewife Jessel Taank has openly discussed her struggles with infertility and IVF (Invitro fertilization). She had to go through a "brutal" journey before her twins were conceived.

Jessel and her husband Pavit were married for seven years before she pregnant with her twin boys. The doctors informed Jessel that she had an "unidentified fertility object." Back then, she underwent nearly five cycles of IVF treatment, which proved to be both mentally and physically challenging for her. Jessel then decided to keep her IVF treatment hidden from her mother as she didn't want to worry her. “It’s so tough. It becomes, like, gossip, and I didn’t want to be the subject of any negativity," she told her fellow housewives.

