What's Abraham Lichy hiding? ‘RHONY’ star's secrets jeopardize marriage to Erin Lichy

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy have been married for 12 years

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy's marriage has hit a bump! During the second episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Erin felt betrayed by her husband, Abraham, after he made financial decisions without consulting her. Erin learned about Abraham's financial secrets while coping with her mother's cancer diagnosis. It appears that Erin struggled to accept the fact that her husband was keeping important information from her.

“There were some decisions that Abe made without discussing it with me. But the problem was that the truth came out right in the middle of me dealing with my mom and everything that we’re going through, so I wasn’t able to lean on him because he betrayed me and I was furious with him and it just added so much more stress," Erin shared in a confessional. The Bravo housewife learned that Abraham had sold the Bitcoin they shared without informing her. She uncovered her husband’s financial secrets earlier this year when she logged into their account and noticed that some funds were missing. “The worst part was that you had sold it years ago and that’s what was so upsetting. You f***ed up and then that spiraled into learning all the other sh*t that you’ve been hiding from me," Erin told Abraham. In addition to this, Erin revealed that the couple still had some unpaid bills from a previous handbag business, which she believed had already been settled.

'RHONY' star Abraham Lichy faces a financial crisis

'RHONY' star Abraham Lichy had no intention of hurting his wife, Erin Lichy, with his financial choices. He acknowledged that hiding information from Erin might have upset her, but he emphasized that his intentions were not bad.

Abraham admitted feeling "terrible" due to his past actions. He kept his financial decisions a secret from Erin because he didn't want to burden her with his money troubles. On the other hand, Erin revealed that her husband’s secrecy caused her to question her marriage at one point. “I am a successful woman and I deserve to be treated like a partner. You held so much from me, like a few months ago you could have asked me if we were going to be OK and I wouldn’t have known," she told Abraham.

What is Abraham Lichy's net worth?

As per her various media outlets, Abraham Lichy who is an established attorney and businessman has an estimated net worth of a staggering $5 million. Additionally, he is the founder of a law firm called Lichy Law.

Abraham is also very passionate about fashion and owns a fashion brand called Framework. When he's not busy with his business ventures, he likes to spend some quality time with his wife Erin and the pair's three kids: sons Levi and Elijah and daughter Layla.

