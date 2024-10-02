Jenna Lyons invoved in major row with ‘RHONYC’ co-star over $250

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 just premiered and tensions among the ladies are already beginning to rise. In the first episode of the Bravo show, Erin Lichy reflected on her recent Uber experience with fellow co-star Jenna Lyons. During a conversation with newcomer Rebecca Minkoff, Erin revealed that she covered the entire $250 Uber fare out of her pocket. She noted that Jenna didn’t offer to reimburse her even after the ride.

Erin then spilled the beans on Jenna's financial situation, stating that while Jenna earns a good income, she appears reluctant to spend it. In real life, Jenna has made a good fortune and doesn't struggle with financial problems but it seems like she is a penny-pincher. "I'm pretty sure Jenna in her $10 million loft and her $5 million beach house doesn't have any money problems," Erin shared in a private confessional. Talking of the Uber situation, Erin said, "I just thought it was annoying that I had to pay for the Uber, like shoot me it was like a $250 dollar uber, some crazy price, it's annoying."

What is Jenna Lyons's net worth?

Jenna Lyons, a talented fashion designer, reality TV star and business mogul has an estimated net worth that ranges approximately between $5 million to $6 million, as of 2024. Over the years, she has worked hard to establish her empire, amassing her wealth from reality television, fashion design, real estate investments as well as other business ventures.

Jenna caught the attention of the fans after her appearance in 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' She joined the star cast of the show during Season 14 and quickly garnered eyeballs after her fiery clash with fellow co-star Ubah Hassan.

How does 'RHONYC' star Jenna Lyons make her money?

Jenna Lyons has built her fortune through various avenues, including her appearances on reality shows, fashion design, business ventures, and impressive investments in real estate. For the unversed, this Bravo housewife kicked off her career as an assistant designer at J Crew and spent over three decades with the company, ultimately taking over the position of executive creative director and president.

She left the company in 2017. Throughout her career, she has styled A-listers, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and Beyonce. In addition, Jenna is the founder of a false eyelash beauty brand called LoveSeen and has collaborated with renowned companies such as Tata Harper Skincare, Klarna, and Noble Panacea.

