'Carbon Monoxide' Brynn Whitfield's two-faced behavior sends rumbles through 'RHONY'

'RHONY' Season 15 star Brynn Whitfield's conflicting personality is exposed on the Bravo show

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Brynn Whitfield is showcasing her dual personality on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15! In the second episode of the Bravo show, fans were introduced to a more contentious side of Brynn when a group chat was revealed. While having a conversation with Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva shared some screenshots, prompting the Bravo ladies to reflect on the season premiere. Sai then accused Brynn of perpetually stirring chaos among them, claiming that Brynn had told Jenna that Sai "hated" her.

In the previous episode, Sai made an effort to repair her relationship with Jenna, but her feud with Brynn continued. Recently, Sai reached out to Brynn in hopes of resolving their issues, but her attempts were in vain. “It’s like, I get so much sh*t for being mean, but we have all seen Brynn do the same sh*t. The difference is, she doesn’t do this sh*t on camera," Sai told Jenna. Sai then pointed out the "double standard" in the message Brynn sent to the other Housewives. In her text message, Brynn said, "I don’t scream or yell, I won’t bash you in the press. No, no, not my style. I’m far, far too elegant and smart for that." "Someone who tried to f**k with me once called me carbon monoxide. Invisible, odorless, and sucks the very life out of you before you even have the chance to realize it," she further wrote.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva attempted to mend her relationship with Jenna Lyons, but her feud with Brynn Whitfield continued (@rhont/@bravo)

Sai De Silva believes 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield behaves differently off-camera

Sai was unhappy with the comparison made by Brynn, while Jenna Lyons felt that Brynn wasn't genuinely seeking a response from the other cast members. “However, yelling at someone over text is not my preferred mode of communication,” Sai shared.

Jenna Lyons shared her perspective on both Sai and Brynn, describing them as "guarded" individuals who had worked hard for what they had, leading to a conflict between them. Sai acknowledged that she wasn't displaying her softer side but found it difficult to do so because Brynn wasn't making any effort. Jenna advised Sai to approach Brynn with kindness and tenderness as it might help Brynn to open up more. However, Sai soon questioned why she should be kind to someone who continually causes her pain.

RHONY' stars Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield's relationship may improve later this season (@rhony/@bravo)

Will Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield resolve their feud?

As of this moment, there is no scope for reconciliation between the 'Real Housewives of New York City' stars Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield. However, there is a possibility that their relationship may improve later this season.

During the second episode of 'RHONY' Season 15, Sai voiced her complaints about Brynn while out shopping with Ubah Hassan. “It’s like she wants everybody else to fight, but only be friends with her,” Sai shared.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva is a well-known fashion blogger and social media influencer (YouTube/@bravo)

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.