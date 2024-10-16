Who is Racquel Chevremont's fiancee? ‘RHONY’ star flaunts stunning engagement ring

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont and her fiancee Mel Corpus got engaged in October 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Racquel Chevremont proudly displays her engagement ring! In the third episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 titled 'Dramamine Drama', Racquel flaunted her stunning engagement ring in front of the other housewives.

The Bravo ladies were first introduced to Racquel's fiancee, Mel Corpus, in the premiere episode of 'RHONY.' For those wondering, Mel is a forensic neuropsychologist, and she and Racquel transitioned from being good friends to a romantic couple.

While they have yet to tie the knot, Racquel and Mel got engaged in October 2023 during a Ducati motorcycle rally. Talking of their proposal, Racquel said, “So we got off. We park all the bikes. And then everyone takes photos. And I didn’t realize that everyone was staying away from us."

“And she stands there telling me how much she loves the kids. And I was like, ‘Shhh, OK OK, I get it. I know you love the kids but we’ve got to take this picture.’ And then suddenly she goes to pull out a ring, and I was like, ‘Are you f-cking kidding me?’ That was the first thing out of my mouth," she added.

Racquel told her fellow costar Rebecca Minkoff that she wears her engagement ring every day. Speaking of her ring, Racquel said, "It’s like black diamonds, white diamonds, cognac diamonds, and you know, it’s very me. It’s an art piece on my hand.”

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont's stunning engagement ring (@bravo)

'RHONY' housewives were shocked after seeing Racquel Chevremont's engagement ring

All the New York City housewives including Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Jessel Taank were amazed by Racquel Chevremont's unique engagement ring.

“She’s very eccentric in her clothes and things. I don’t see her with a tiny engagement ring like the rest of us, you know what I mean?" Ubah explained in a private confessional. On the other hand, Jessel is in awe of Racquel's ring, stating, “If Pavit gave me that.... I would think it was a hoax."

‘RHONY’ Season 15 housewives were shocked by Racquel Chevremont's ring (Instagram/@rhonybravo)

How did Racquel Chevremont and Mel Corpus meet?

Racquel Chevremont and Mel Corpus first crossed paths around 12 years ago, but it wasn't until years later that their romance blossomed. They began dating after Racquel ended her engagement to her long-time partner, Michalene Thomas, a renowned visual artist, in July 2020.

“Mel and I, we’ve been friends for over 12 years. We were very single when we got together, but there was a bit of a scandal. There were a few people that were not all that happy," Racquel shared in an episode.

'RHONYC' star Racquel Chevremont is engaged to Mel Corpus (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

​'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.