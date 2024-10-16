'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan freaks out over living situation with boyfriend Oliver Dachsel

'RHONY' Season 15 star Ubah Hassan's boyfriend Oliver Dachsel is an investment banker

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: In the latest episode of 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Ubah Hassan shared her concerns about her living situation with her German boyfriend Oliver Dachsel, who is an investment banker.

While chatting with Sai De Silva in a car, Ubah expressed that her recent muscle pain might be linked to the stress surrounding her relationship, particularly the decision of whether to move in with Oliver.

Although Ubah doesn't currently live with her boyfriend Oliver, he has expressed a desire for her to move in and has even arranged a special room for her to paint in his Greenwich, Connecticut residence. While she appreciates his effort, she worries about feeling trapped in one place. Her friend Sai advised her to embrace the situation.

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan shares her living situation with Sai De Silva (@bravo)

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan gushes over her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel

In Season 15 Episode 3 of 'RHONY', Ubah Hassan couldn't help but rave about Oliver and said, “I absolutely adore Oliver. He wants me to move in. When I’m with him, it’s a really nice conversation, but when I’m not with him, I’m freaking out.”

She also playfully mentioned her admiration for Oliver’s feet, saying, “He has the most beautiful feet. And they smell great, too. The guy is super clean. Trust me.”

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan adores her beau Oliver Dachsel (@bravo)

Will Ubah Hassan's boyfriend Oliver Dachsel appear on 'RHONY' Season 15?

Ubah Hassan kept her relationship with Oliver under wrap until her fellow costar Brynn Whitfield revealed his identity during the dramatic finale of 'RHONY' Season 14. For the unversed, Ubah and Oliver have been seeing each other for over a year now.

During the premiere of 'RHONY' Season 15, Ubah mentioned to Rebecca Minkoff and Erin Lichy that they are thinking about expanding their family. “So, I think I’m going to start trying in November or December. He said, ‘Relax, if it works, great, if it doesn’t, we’ll adopt,’” she said.

As of now, Oliver has not yet appeared on the hit Bravo show 'RHONY', but there's still a chance he might make his reality TV debut in upcoming episodes.

'RHONY' star Ubah Hassan and her boyfriend Oliver Dachsel (Instagram/@ubah)

'Real Housewives of New York City' airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.