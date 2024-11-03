'RHOC' stars Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian share major update as wedding looms

'RHOC' stars Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian have given an update on their prenuptial agreement before the wedding

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian can't wait to walk down the aisle! During the finale of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, aired on Thursday, October 31, we witnessed these two lovebirds celebrate their engagement.

In a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen', Jennifer and Ryan spilled the beans on their wedding planning. "We take the same trip every summer with the kids to the Bahamas,” Jennifer revealed. “It’s, like, our spot so we go beginning of June. We haven’t set the actual date but it will be that trip. It will be the kids, the Bahamas, on the sand," the Bravo housewife further added. During the same episode, host Andy Cohen asked the pair whether they would be signing a prenup before they tie the knot. While Jennifer and Ryan acknowledged that Ryan was more financially stable, they indicated that they didn't feel a written agreement was necessary. “Jenn and I ride together There’s no prenup," Ryan claimed.

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti and fiance Ryan Boyajian (Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti)

When did Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian get engaged?

For those unversed, Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian got engaged on April 11, 2024. Ryan proposed to his ladylove Jennifer at one of their 'favorite spots' near the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas.

Jennifer also shared that her five kids, whom she shares with her former spouse William Pedranti, are very happy for her and her fiance, Ryan. However, she also stated that she doesn't know how her ex-husband William feels about her wedding nuptials. “I don’t have any idea. I wish I knew. I’m so sick of saying this. I’m almost just going to give it up. I don’t know at what point I quit trying to bridge that gap and just let it be," she shared.

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian got engaged on April 11, 2024 (Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti)

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti was previously married to William Pedranti

Before sparking a romance with Ryan Boyajian, 'RHOC' housewife Jennifer Pedranti was married to business tycoon William Pedranti. The former couple was married for nearly two decades before William filed for divorce in March 2023.

Jennifer and William share the joint physical and legal custody of their five kids: 20-year-old Harrison, 17-year-old Dawson, 14-year-old Greyson, 12-year-old Everleigh, and 10-year-old Dominic. On the other hand, Ryan is a devoted father to his two sons, 20-year-old Cole and 18-year-old Tyler, from a previous relationship.

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti was previously hitched to William Pedranti (@bravo)

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti dishes on the guest list for her wedding to Ryan Boyajian

As of this moment, Jennifer Pedranti who is one of the housewives on 'RHOC' Season 18 hasn't disclosed the names of the guests who will be invited to her upcoming wedding to Ryan Boyajian. However, she mentioned that she is willing to send invites to the entire cast of the Bravo show including Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Katie Ginella, and Alexis Bellino.

“Who would not be invited to the wedding? I don’t roll like that. I would invite everybody. I would hope that If you show up to our wedding, it’s to love and support us. If you can’t do that, I’d hope you would just not come," Jennifer said.