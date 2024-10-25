'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti's eyewatering salary per episode revealed amid divorce drama

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jennifer Pedranti has recently been involved in a messy divorce battle with her ex-husband William Pedranti, a biotech executive. The couple, who ended their 18-year marriage, officially finalized their divorce earlier this year. Despite settling, Jennifer Pedranti and her ex-husband William are still involved in ongoing divorce drama. The Bravo housewife recently reported that she has not received any spousal support from William and is ready to drag the matter to the court.

During the court proceedings, Jennifer submitted a declaration revealing her income and other expenses, according to InTouch. In the filing, she disclosed her earnings from both her yoga studio and her salary from 'RHOC.' It has been reported by the media outlet that Jennifer's average monthly income stands at $10,740. In addition to her regular income, Jennifer Pedranti earns approximately $7,500 per episode of 'Real Housewives of Orange County.' With 20 episodes per season, this brings her total earnings from the show to around $150,000. Meanwhile, her yoga studio has also been flourishing. In August 2024, Jennifer reported a profit of $10,000 from her studio.

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti earns $7, 500 per episode (@bravo)

'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti feels grateful for her salary from the Bravo show

During a recent media interaction, Jennifer Pedranti, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County, acknowledged that her salary from the show has significantly helped her cover her expenses.

“Everything when it comes to the lot of the expenses is on me and if I didn’t have the Housewives job, you know, I really don’t know where I would be, so I’m just grateful that I do have that,” she admitted. While Bravo does not officially disclose the salaries of its cast members, Andy Cohen has hinted that the paychecks from the network only get better with time. It seems like Jennifer can also get a raise in her salary ahead of 'RHOC' Season 19.

'RHOC's Jennifer Pedranti acknowledged that her salary from the show has significantly helped her cover her expenses (@bravotv)

Why did Jennifer Pedranti and William Pedranti divorce?

Jennifer Pedranti and her husband William Pedranti tied the knot in the summer of 2002. The pair who shares five kids decided to divorce after 18 years of marriage. Their divorce was officially finalized in June 2024.

In a conversation with Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Jennifer opened up about her divorce from William Pedranti, stating, "The divorce took four years, you guys — long time." “Unfortunately, I have no communication with my ex and so it’s hard. I’m so grateful that it’s finalized. I know people think, ‘OK, good. Here she goes.’ There’s still issues within it but we’re finalized and it was a long time coming," she further added.

William and 'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti were together for around 18 years (Instagram/@williampedranti/@jennifer.pedranti)

Are Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian still together?

After her divorce from William Pedranti, 'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti moved on with Ryan Boyajian, and the couple is still going strong. The two lovebirds are reportedly planning to walk down the aisle soon.

Ryan Boyajian proposed to Jennifer Pedranti during a trip to the Bahamas in April 2024, presenting her with a personalized cushion-cut diamond ring. Ryan, who is Jennifer's fiancé, runs a successful real estate firm called Boyajian Brokerage.

'RHOC' star Ryan Boyajian reveals his relationship status with Jennifer Pedranti (Instagram/@jennifer.pedranti)

