Alexis Bellino's 'RHOC' future in doubt after major snub by Shannon Beador

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador chose not to include Alexis Bellino on the guest list for the London trip

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Alexis Bellino is finding it challenging to connect with the other housewives. In the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, Shannon Storms Beador revealed that she was organizing a girls' trip to London. However, Shannon decided to exclude Alexis from the guest list. When Alexis discovered that her name was missing, she felt heartbroken and devastated. While having a chat with her co-stars Jennifer Pedranti and Katie Ginella, who paid a visit to her house to offer some moral support, Alexis received a message informing her that she wasn't invited to the cast trip.

At that point, the Bravo housewife lost her composure and stated that she was finished with filming, asking her co-stars to leave her house. "I love you guys. Thank you for being the horrible communicator of the horrible news. Bye, girls," Alexis said as the women headed toward the exit. Shortly after, she slammed the door and hurried to her room upstairs. Alexis was so hurt by her co-stars' actions that she broke down in tears. "I tried so hard. F**k them," Alexis said when the cameras went off. Given the current situation, she may consider leaving the Bravo show, feeling sidelined by the cast. However, she has not made any official statement about this yet.

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino is struggling to bond with the other housewives (@bravo)

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino tries to mend relationship with Shannon Storms Beador

In the same episode, 'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino made an effort to repair her bond with Shannon Storms Beador by gifting her co-star a birthday card and an olive branch on her 60th birthday. Unfortunately, her efforts to mend their fractured friendship were unsuccessful.

Speaking of Alexis's' gift, Shannon said, "It's nine weeks too late. I feel like there's been a lot of unkind things done and I have no interest in being friendly with her." "I hope that you guys understand that there have been a lot of things coming at me recently that could have, in my past, taken me down. But I'm doing everything in my power not to let that happen. But exposing myself to Alexis has not been healthy and I need to create healthy boundaries for myself," she further added.

Additionally, Shannon informed the ladies that she had already drafted a message to let Alexis know she wouldn’t be included in their London getaway. Alexis received the message while chatting with Jennifer and Katie. After reading Shannon's words, Alexis responded, "You know what? I've tried it all girls. Now I'm f*****g done."

'RHOC' star Alexis Bellino attempts to strengthen her relationship with Shannon Beador (Instagram/@alexis_bellino/@shannonbeador)

'RHOC' star Shannon Storms Beador reveals she's 'not interested in an olive branch'

After receiving a beautiful bouquet, Shannon sent her a text message. In her message, Shannon informed Alexis that she had not made the guest list for the upcoming trip to London. "Hello Alexis. It's Shannon Beador. I am hosting a trip to Europe with my friends and just wanted to make it clear that you are not invited. That should be quite understandable given the circumstances. Thank you for the flowers, but I am not interested in an olive branch," the text message read.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador informed Alexis Bellino regarding the London trip guest list (Instagram/@shannonbeador)

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.