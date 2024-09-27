Eddie Judge vs Ryan Boyajian: Why 'RHOC' cast dinner with spouses turned chaotic

RHOC's Tamra Judge had a face-to-face encounter with Jennifer Pedranti's fiancé, Ryan Boyajian

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Is Ryan Boyajian the one who will straighten up Tamra Judge's freak behavior? The drama on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' took an unexpected turn on September 26 when some cast members got together for dinner and drinks at Katie Ginella's house.

Ryan, Jennifer Pedranti's fiancé, had previously criticized Tamra and Eddie Judge on a podcast, thus this was the first time he had ever been around them. Eddie shook Ryan's hand but declined his hug, setting off a swift drama.

Tamra attacked Ryan on camera last season, voicing several disparaging remarks regarding his persona. Ryan responded by defending himself in a podcast interview and leveling several charges at Eddie and Tamra.

It appears that Tamra was referring to Ryan's October 2023 AllAboutTRH Podcast episode. "You gonna hide?" As the celebration started, Ryan told Eddie how unfair it was.

Eddie said, "I just got nothing to say to you," and Tamra started disparaging Ryan in front of everyone who would listen. Eddie became worried that Tamra was becoming inebriated at the gathering and gave Matt Ginella, Katie's husband, the order to interrupt her.

Tamra Judge slams 'RHOC' Season 18 costar Ryan Boyajian

Following some back and forth regarding Shannon Beador, John Janssen, and Alexis Bellino, Tamra recommended they address the issue on hand and chastised Ryan for going on a podcast and discussing her and Eddie in a “mad s**t” manner. Based on how Tamra and Eddie handled him the previous season, Ryan felt "validated in everything."

"Are you f*****g kidding me?" Jennifer interrupted, yelling across the table that Tamra didn't think her guy was being disrespectful of Eddie as a businessman. Ryan finally claimed that he "supported" their business after Tamra retorted again that he had spoken about her husband.

However, Ryan explained that things changed when Eddie "talked s**t about me." Ryan went on to talk about a cookout he had, during which Eddie allegedly overheard one of Ryan's pals remark that Ryan "goes after married women."

Eddie affirmed that it had occurred and remained unwavering in his accusations, despite Ryan's insistence that it hadn't. Ryan takes issue with Eddie's account of events since, in his opinion, if it had happened, Eddie would have been at odds with him from that point on.

Eddie reasoned calmly across the table, "I knew you were not a threat to me, and I guarantee you would never have my wife." Tamra said that Ryan engaged her child in the conflict by resharing an Instagram photo that featured him, sparking an argument between Jennifer and Tamra.

Ryan insisted that wasn't his purpose, but Tamra growled, "Don’t talk about my kids because I will f*****g go after you if you go after my kids."

Tamra Judge doubles down on 'RHOC' Season 18 costar Ryan Boyajian's legal troubles

Upset that Tamra was speaking about her and that Eddie wasn’t stopping it, Jennifer turned to face him. Then, in front of a table full of adults, Ryan criticized Tamra, targeting both her age and behavior.

"Oh, I know you’re so perfect, Ryan. How’s the FBI going for you?" Eddie grabbed Tamra's face and ordered her to "stop," but Tamra shot back.

It had to be among the most dramatic sequences in the history of 'RHOC', and it appears as if the drama will only increase with the rest of the season. This season, Tamra has come under fire for how she treats her costars.

Ryan expressed his opinion in a confessional, saying he thinks Tamra attempts to "railroad" happiness for others "because she's miserable." Although 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' has faced criticism for including the spouses in the drama, this season has seen a significant increase in the show's employment of this tactic.

Tamra was clearly hoping to build a career out of the FBI drama with Ryan, since she always uses her costars to carve up narratives for herself. Tamra's current personal events haven't really been included in the show, so going after other cast members is her last-ditch effort to get another season.

It would be fascinating to watch if she continues to backpedal or acknowledge any wrongdoings as the reunion draws near.

Jennifer Pedranti calls out 'RHOC' Season 18 costar Tamra Judge's 'crocodile tears'

Preceding the 'RHOC' cameras, Jennifer said that Tamra and Ryan got along well "before cameras went up." She also implied that Eddie, Tamra's husband, "tried to stop" her from disclosing the latest accusations made against Ryan, who was allegedly implicated in a gambling scandal.

In addition, she veiled Tamra's "crocodile tears." On her Instagram Stories, Jennifer reacted to a Thursday episode preview.

Jennifer inquired, "Can we PLEASE link the podcast from last year" about Ryan's earlier interview. "This woman [Tamra] for an ENTIRE year drug my man’s name through the MUD. Remember BEFORE cameras went up she never had ONE problem with Ryan (neededastoryline)."

“She has over a million followers and her own podcast and TRASHED Ryan regularly. He went on ONE podcast and spoke his truth,” she continued. “How ironic that she TRASH talks people all the time and if ONE person says anything back it’s crocodile tears or drunk slurring her words.”

Before bringing up Ryan's accusations, Jennifer said that Eddie had "tried to stop" Tamra "SEVERAL times" throughout the altercation. “And after she STUMBLED out of Katie’s home yelling FALSE STATEMENTS the guys had a very civilized conversation,” she added.

“We just had to take the trash out so that could happen.”

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.