'RHOC': What happened between Tamra Judge and her daughter Sidney Barney?

Sidney Barney has yet to mend her strained relationship with her mother Tamra Judge

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: In the August 22 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County,' Tamra Judge breaks down in tears, relating deeply to the emotion as she reflects on being apart from her daughter since her divorce from her first husband. While this story may feel familiar, Tamra’s grief is undeniably heartfelt.

In 2017, the 'RHOC' star's daughter unleashed a long tirade on Facebook. Sidney Barney clarified the status of her mother and daughter's relationship and stated that she was not interested in the Bravo reality program, on which her mother has been a cast member since Season 3 in 2007.

Tamra Judge continues to talk about her estranged daughter in 'RHOC' Season 18 (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” Sidney started her post.

Tamra said that she hadn't seen Sidney in two years and that her child had been living with her ex-husband, Simon Barney, at the Season 10 reunion. Although Tamra had previously explained why her daughter was living with Simon, Sidney called the 'RHOC' star "the true parent alienator" and disclosed in her piece that she made the decision to leave after realizing "what [Tamra] was doing along with other things that were toxic."

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” Sidney described.

Continuing, “The ONLY reason I am not living with her is that she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

'RHOC's Tamra Judge called out by estranged daughter (@ bravotv)

Sidney Barney called out estranged mother RHOC's Tamra Judge over graduation photos

Sidney's desire to distance herself from her mother stemmed from one particular incident involving pictures from her high school graduation.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remain cordial with my father and my stepmom and not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney recalled.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teenager added.

“But again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she wanted a relationship, she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one else fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

'RHOC's Tamra Judge slammed by estranged daughter Sidney Barney (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

RHOC's Tamra Judge is hopeful to reconcile with estranged daughter Sidney Barney

Regarding her connection with her estranged daughter Sidney, Tamra has good news. The 'RHOC' star comments of her 24-year-old, "She is reaching out to her brother and sister now, so that's good news," in an interview with Page Six's 'Virtual Reali-Tea' podcast in July.

"So we do have some progress," Tamra continues.

Although Sidney and Tamra's relationship remains damaged, Tamra is optimistic that a reconciliation is near. The Bravolebrity is currently enjoying her oldest child's achievements from a distance.

"She’s doing amazing and — that’s all I can wish for as a mom. She’s very successful, she’s in the film industry as well behind the camera."

She says, "So she’s doing amazing things with her life, and that’s all I can really wish for. I mean, I can wish for more,” Tamra stresses while adding, “but it’s on God’s hands really, God’s timing.”

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge hoping to better relationship with estranged daughter, Sidney Barney (Instagram/@tamrajudge)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge's daughter Sophia refuses to talk about estranged sister Sidney Barney

The creator of Vena CBD sobbed during the 'RHOC' Season 18 premiere because of the circumstances. She told her daughter, Sophia, "Every time I see 111, I always make the same wish that … maybe one day Sidney will come home," before having the angel number inked on her arm.

Tamra said, "I know you don't want to talk about her," and Sophia concurred, offering her mother a comforting hug despite her lack of interest in talking about the matter. The 'Two Ts in a Pod' co-host opened up about her difficult family dynamic in a confessional.

“I’ve always been super close to Sophia. I was very close to Sydney. With Sophia, we talk all the time and I tell her that I love her all the time,” she expressed. “Unfortunately, Sidney’s on Simon’s side. She doesn’t really speak to any of us. It’s difficult. It’s like your child’s dead, but they’re still alive.”

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge's daughter Sophia Barneyspeaks out about estranged sister Sister Barney (@bravo)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.