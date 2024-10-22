'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti's ex-husband William goes to extremes to dodge spousal support

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Jennifer Pedranti's ex-husband, William Pedranti, has compiled a list of reasons to avoid paying spousal support. William, 52, pays $1,735 per month in spousal support and an additional $4,674 in child support. He is now seeking to terminate the spousal support while requesting a reduction in child support payments.

The exes have agreed to share joint custody of their four minor children: Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic. Interestingly, William's financial situation suggests he earns around a substantial million dollars. As an attorney and the CEO of a biotech company called Visgenx, William’s official net worth hasn't been disclosed, but he has been said to make a decent income. He previously sold one of his biotech companies for a whopping $70 million.

Despite his impressive income, William seems reluctant to continue paying spousal support. In a recent declaration, he stated he earned $5,546 in wages and $12,740 in self-employment income last month. He believes Jennifer brings in around $8,000 per month from Bravo and other income sources. William noted that his average monthly expenses total $14,320 and that he has experienced a “significant reduction” in salary due to his employer needing to conserve capital resources, as per In Touch.

William Pedranti outlines reasons for withholding spousal support from 'RHOC' star Jennifer Pedranti

The divorce settlement stated that the children would live with Jennifer. However, William alleges that his son, Dawson, has been staying at his house since March. He claims he covers all expenses, including car payments, auto insurance, health insurance, cell phone bills, gas, food, and other needs. According to the original divorce settlement, he is required to pay $587 per month in support for Dawson, who was living with Jennifer at the time. William declared that his income has significantly decreased since the original order, and he wants the support payment to be reverted to $587.

In his declaration, William also pointed out that Jennifer got engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, in April and moved in with him after facing issues with rent at her apartment. He explained that she moved due to her inability to pay rent on her lease at a home in Ladera Ranch, California. This led him to allege that the reality star likely does not pay any substantial bills at her fiancé’s house. Moreover, he is claiming defamation, stating that Jennifer violated an important part of their divorce agreement by making "multiple disparaging comments and lies about me on the Bravo TV show."

Are William Pedranti's reasons justified?

While Jennifer has portrayed herself as the victim in the ongoing post-divorce drama, William's claims appear to hold merit. In his declaration, he asserts that he is paying child support for a child who lives with him full-time. Moreover, regarding the rent and eviction situation, the Bravo star faced eviction after signing a lease without consulting William.

He had initially raised concerns about the high rent, but when the eviction happened, she publicly blamed him, even though he had disagreed with the rent from the beginning. Additionally, considering Jennifer's living arrangement with Ryan—where she reportedly isn't responsible for paying bills—William argues that he shouldn't be providing her with any spousal support. He has also previously claimed that Jennifer cheated on him with her current boyfriend.

Jennifer Pedranti has often been called out for her extravagant spending habits

In this financial battle, it seems 'RHOC' star Jennifer takes the hit. Despite her reality TV persona, which portrays her as likable, she struggles with money management. She attempts to maintain a lifestyle she cannot afford, unable to pay rent on her large home or keep up with payments on her Range Rover.

She is also known to be splurging as much as $2,000 on dresses. However, she does earn a decent income from Bravo, boasting an estimated net worth of $2 million. While William may not be liable to pay Jennifer if she doesn’t have to cover bills at Ryan's house, he would be obligated to support her if she were to move out and face expenses. At that time, she deserves spousal support until she remarries.