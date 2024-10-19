'RHOC' star Shannon Beador just won a million-dollar settlement, so why is she still broke

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador has been struggling with financial difficulties, marking yet another instance of her facing a challenging situation. It appears that Shannon struggles to manage her finances, frequently finding herself in tough situations. Interestingly, the Bravo star has a net worth of $20 million and received a $1.4 million lump sum from her 2019 divorce settlement with ex-husband David Beador.

Shannon comes from a background of old money, particularly on her mother’s side, and enjoys the status of a Bravolebrity, which contributes to her wealth. She spent her childhood in Rancho Santa Fe, one of the wealthiest communities in America. However, rumors suggest that Shannon either doesn’t have access to her family’s trust or has only limited access to it. Despite her considerable wealth, she appears to be facing financial difficulties. A clear example of this is her borrowing $75,000 from her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, allegedly to fund a facelift. While someone as affluent as Shannon should be able to repay that amount, she claims the money was gifted to her. Now, the Bravo celeb is being sued for repayment. On the October 10 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', Shannon admitted she needed that money at the time. It appears that her extravagant spending habits have finally caught up with her.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador might've done more than a facelift with $75,000

'RHOC' star Shannon claims that the $75,000 she borrowed for a facelift was meant as a repayment for covering expenses during the early years of her relationship with John. However, John describes it as a loan, which means Shannon may be legally obligated to pay him back.

Notably, a facelift typically costs around $10,000, suggesting that Shannon might have used the remaining funds for other expenses. While she hasn't disclosed what she spent the rest on, she did admit to using $40,000 of the loan.

Shannon Beador struggles with money management and has terrible lawyers

As the alleged loan case makes headlines, it’s clear that Shannon struggles with money management. In addition to receiving a $1.4 million lump sum from her divorce settlement, she secured a 10-year arrangement for $10,000 a month in child and spousal support.

Despite John's significant wealth, Shannon believes her divorce lawyer mishandled her case, leading her to sue him as a result. Rumors have also emerged regarding her spending on expensive rental properties. This suggests that while Shannon may be cash-poor, she possesses significant assets.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador has invested heavily in her business

The 'RHOC' beauty has reportedly invested heavily in her businesses. As the founder and CEO of Real for Real, a brand that offers healthy and natural body products, she has faced challenges in terms of financial performance. It appears that she has spent a substantial amount on her business, hoping for future profits that have yet to materialize.

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.