'RHOC' stars Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge owe Shannon Beador apology and trip to London

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge appears to have vowed to take out Shannon Beador, but we're not really sure why Heather Dubrow is following suit

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Shannon Beador just wanted to enjoy a stress-free birthday getaway. However, Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow are aware of Shannon's constant worry.

No matter where Shannon goes, the drama seems to follow her. Since she is on a reality program, Shannon has been compelled to listen to everyone's opinions about her since Season 18 started due to her DUI. However, we don't believe that requesting her friends' help was excessive, particularly after she lavished money on the trip to London.

'RHOC's Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow ruin Shannon Beador's 60th birthday trip to London (@bravotv/@bravo/@seanbleason)

Shannon Beador's birthday dinners continue to be disaster owing to her 'RHOC' costars

It's only natural that these pleasant and regular ladies choose to attend an etiquette dinner during the October 24 episode, where they may practice good behavior as usual. That is, aside from Tamra shouting that Shannon is intoxicated, Jennifer Pedranti scolding Tamra for calling Ryan Boyajian a bookie, and Tamra wondering if Ryan will put a hit out on her.

The supper was nothing short of exquisite. Despite the fact that all of Tamra's techniques are now public knowledge, she is flinging everything at the wall.

She used to produce the highest dict in a backseat capacity. She is now reduced to three podcasters wearing trench coats who are assiduously working to produce something of any significance in order to maintain the storyline.

Her thrashing attempts are becoming more and more amusing, which is kind of awful to witness. In Thursday's episode, following a terrible dinner, Tamra and Heather go to their wicked lair to devise their next plan. Tamra is now prepared to disclose that Shannon attempted to utilize Taylor Armstrong's spouse to unearth the truth after Gina Kirschenheiter may or may not have shoved Travis Mullen down the stairs.

This is one of those rumors that we occasionally encounter on Reddit and dismiss as unfounded. And we continue to believe it, even though it's amusing to watch it on the big screen. What do we know? Perhaps Gina does violently hurl men down the stairs when she is angry.

It's hilarious, but it's reckless to talk about! After all, Tamra is obviously full of s**t, even though Shannon could be the one who needs an enema to defecate.

Shannon Beador's birthday trip ruined by Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge in 'RHOC' Season 18 (@bravotv)

Tamra Judge uses Heather Dubrow to stir the pot with Shannon Beador on 'RHOC'

The villainous queens try to repair their damaged reputations with a Sunday roast as time runs short. In order to work out their differences, Heather pulls Shannon aside.

Shannon wants to know why she's criticized her tale, which Heather defends by claiming that since Tamra was already aware of it, she was as well. Given that Tamra is a terrible friend who can't keep a secret to save her life, it's probably reasonable to believe that if she knows a story, it's not a secret.

Additionally, it demonstrates how incompatible Heather and Shannon are. Even though they will never engage in a full-fledged feud again, they will never trust one another.

Unfortunately for Shannon, Heather’s only a distraction so Tamra can inform Gina about Shannon’s past investigation into the alleged stair-throwing in an attempt to pull Gina away from Team Shannon. It’s not Shannon who Gina has an issue with, though, since Tamra’s the one who has taken it to the cameras.

That's a valid criticism, but Tamra might counter that Gina's whole solo plot depends on her perplexing living arrangement with Travis, so it's probably a fair game.

Shannon has won the season, even though she does leave dinner abruptly (again). Tamra is no longer the queen of Orange County once the coup d'etat is accomplished.

Shannon has ascended to the throne, which she will undoubtedly lose in record time.

RHOC's Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow continue to make host of the trip, Shannon Beador cry (@bravotv)

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow ruined Shannon Beador's 60th

However, we are not really sure why Heather is following suit. She has come for Shannon as much as Tamra at this pace, and the move is unexpected.

However, it's important to remember that Tamra and Heather have been interacting with Shannon for the longest, so they could just be annoyed. Heather's love of a private, witness-free chat is widely known.

Why now, then? Why this altercation?

Shannon ought to have sent Heather and Tamra packing on her birthday. Really, if all you do is disparage someone, why bother to take them on a birthday trip? To be honest, the premise is ridiculous. Neither Tamra nor Heather needed a free trip, really.

Both ladies would have stayed at home and spent time with Alexis Bellino if we were being fair. Shannon should have sent them back to the OC, since that was what was best for her and her mental health.

Shannon Beador should have sent Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge home from 'RHOC' Season 18 London trip (@bravotv)

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 airs on Thursdays on Bravo at 9 PM ET