Shannon Beador's sobriety comes under scrutiny after her DUI arrest in 'RHOC' Season 18 Reunion

'RHOC' Season 18 star Shannon Beador was arrested by the police authorities in September 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Shannon Beador's DUI arrest has been a hotly debated topic throughout the entire season of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18. For the unversed, Shannon was arrested by the cops in September 2023 due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, the reality TV star has still not given up drinking despite her headline-grabbing DUI incident. While having a conversation with People magazine in October 2024, Shannon shed light on her arrest and how it affected her relationship with alcohol.

"I acknowledge that I was drinking a lot, a lot, back then, but today I'm not," she told the media outlet. Then, she mentioned that she was using drinking as a coping mechanism as she was struggling to cope with her complicated love life.

Shannon was previously to business magnate David Beador for nearly 2 decades from 2000 to 2019. The former couple shares three daughters: Stella Beador, Sophie Beador, and Adeline Beador. Later on, she moved on in her life with John Janssen but the pair ended up going separate ways.

The Bravo housewife described her romance with her ex-boyfriend John as "miserable" and she went on to say, "I was using alcohol as a coping mechanism. And I know I can't do that anymore."

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador was booked on two misdemeanors

Shannon Beador, one of the most popular housewives on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County', was taken into custody in Newport Beach on September 17, 2023, after her car collided with a planter box connected to a residence.

Then, Shannon had a blood alcohol level of .24 which is approximately three times over the legal limit. She was booked on two misdemeanors and spent a couple of hours in prison before getting released.

In November of the same year, Shannon was given a three-year probation sentence, along with 40 hours of community service. Along with this, she was also ordered to pay for the damage caused to the house during the DUI incident and complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program.

The Bravo housewife told People magazine that she spent a month at "one of the trauma behavioral wellness facilities" participating in "intensive outpatient programs," which consisted of an alcohol component. In September 2024, she managed to finish her nine-month alcohol program.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador felt she disappointed her kids with her DUI arrest

During the premiere of 'RHOC' Season 18, Shannon Beador discussed her DUI arrest in detail. "I've never broken a bone, I've never had a concussion, I've never been in an accident, I've never been arrested, I've never had a DUI and I did all that in 10 seconds," she shared in a private confessional.

Shannon spoke to her three daughters about the DUI incident. "I'm so sorry and humiliated that I disappointed you," she further added.

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador sticks to moderation in drinking

Despite the DUI and the alleged hit-and-run, Shannon Beador continues to drink alcohol. However, she has made a conscious decision to limit her alcohol consumption. She wants to prioritize her health following the DUI incident.

"If I choose to drink when I go out, I keep it to a minimum. And one or two drinks typically is what'll happen especially if I go on vacation," the 60-year-old shared.

When asked if she would ever quit drinking, Shannon responded, "Absolutely. When I did the program, they would randomly drug an alcohol test, so I couldn't drink for that during that period. But I don't want to sit here and say I'm never going to have a drink again. Because I am drinking. So I want to be open and honest."

