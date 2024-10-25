Katie Ginella’s daughter Kaili sparks chaos on 'RHOC' with her 'stories'

'RHOC' Season 18 newcomer Katie Ginella’s daughter Kaili Ginella is 20 years old

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: 'RHOC' Season 18 star Katie Ginella's daughter Kaili Ginella is spicing things up in the Bravo show! For the unversed, Katie was only 20 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Kaili.

It seems like Katie's daughter Kaili is a private person in real life. As of this moment, not much is known about Katie's daughter as she likes to live her life away from the world of social media. Her Instagram account is private and it features only 4 posts. At the time of writing, the 20-year-old star kid has around 1K followers on Instagram.

During the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18, Kaili's daughter babysat Emily Simpson's twin sons. Tamra told her fellow housewives that Katie's daughter Kaili mentioned that the eight-year-olds said, "We don’t like Heather. She’s mean to our mom. She’s bossy.”

Then, Emily corrected her course by saying, “My boys told me that Kaili was the one who said, “Heather is mean.” Kaili isn't a big admirer of Heather Dubrow due to her feud with her mother Katie and she tried to put down Heather with her fake stories.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella shares a very close bond with her daughter Kaili Ginella

Katie Ginella who is a newcomer on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 has a very special and deep bond with her daughter Kaili. Every now and then, she showers all her love to her daughter via adorable posts on her Instagram account.

For those of you who are unversed, let us share with you, that Katie's daughter Kaili celebrated her milestone 20th birthday earlier this year in April. At that point, she commemorated the special occasion with a heartfelt post on her Instagram page. "20 years ago today on my 20th birthday, I gave birth to Kaili. Today we celebrate 20 and 40. Entering new decades with my mini," she wrote alongside a snap of herself and her daughter Kaili.

'RHOC' star Katie Ginella's daughter is her birthday twin

'RHOC' Season 18 newbie Katie Ginella and her daughter Kaili share the same birthday.

In April 2022, Katie described her daughter as her "best friend" and "birthday twin" in a beautiful birthday tribute on Instagram. "They say a daughter is your broke best friend. True. Mine happens to also be my birthday twin. The first person I truly loved," she penned.

"And the only person who has taught me the most. Kaili is a light to everyone she meets. And she's definitely my shining star. Happy 18th birthday, Kaili! We all love you so much!! (Also, 18?!?! Excuse me while I cry all day.)," she further added.

How many children does 'RHOC' Katie Ginella have?

Bravo housewife Katie Ginella is a proud mother of her four children. Along with her daughter Kaili, Katie has three sons: Gavin, Maxon, and Bandon. She and her husband Matt Ginella welcomed their first child together, Bandon in May 2017. Katie welcomed her three older children from a previous relationship.

