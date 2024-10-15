'RHOC' stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter try viral TikTok challenge, and it ends in disaster

‘RHOC’ stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson attempted the viral 'Upside Down' challenge

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Gina Kirschenheiter is failing to keep up with viral TikTok trends! 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star recently tried to the 'Upside Down' challenge with fellow co-star Emily Simpson and things didn't go as planned, to say the least.

Emily shared a video on her Instagram page where the two Bravo housewives can be seen doing the famous challenge. "I thought we’d definitely nail it! Fail 🤣🤣 TAG your girlfriends below ⬇️ bc I want to see you all attempt this challenge! 🙌," she captioned the hilarious video.

In the video, Emily can be seen lifting Gina, however, she lost control while doing the challenge and Gina fell flat on the ground. Then, the duo attempted to nail the challenge but failed. Gina added, "Second attempt, I think I got it this time."

It seems like Gina is doing OK now and didn't suffer any injuries after hitting the floor. Soon after, Emily decided to switch Gina with Jennifer Pedranti in order to complete the challenge, stating, "Ok last attempt, I'm going to try someone smaller."

'RHOC' star Gina Kirschenheiter was afraid to confront Emily Simpson over her actions

In a conversation with OK! magazine, 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star Gina Kirschenheiter talked about Emily Simpson's shady remarks towards Shannon Beador over her DUI arrest.

Then Gina also stated that she was afraid of confronting Emily about her actions. “I was so scared of Emily because I knew that Shannon said something to her. I was acknowledging the fact that I felt like Emily was being a little mean," she told the outlet.

“I knew that I was saying that, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s going to kill me. She’s so mad at me'. I know my best friend. I do not want to fight my best friend," Gina further added.

Are Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen still together?

For those wondering, Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend Travis Mullen are still going strong. Every now and then, they are spotted out and about in public on dinner dates as well as family get-togethers.

Earlier this year in August, Gina shared a sweet post on her Instagram page on the occasion of the pair's fifth anniversary. "I love you @travis.mullen.85," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

While making an appearance in a July episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Gina shed light on her romance with Travis. Then, she mentioned that the two lovebirds were doing "really good".

“You know, we had a bad year and we’re still not through all of it. But I think we’re handling it well," she continued.