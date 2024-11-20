Love & Luxury: How 'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick’s four marriages boosted her bank account

'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick has had four marriages over the span of 37 years

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Faye Resnick first appeared on the show in Season 1's iconic "Dinner Party from Hell," where Camille Grammer famously labeled her as "morally corrupt," a reputation that still follows her today. Now, Faye is making a highly anticipated return to the show for a cameo in Season 14. While she’s often recognized for her glamorous lifestyle and close ties with A-listers like Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Faye herself is a prominent figure in the elite circle.

With a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Faye’s wealth can be largely attributed to her four marriages over the span of 37 years. Her first marriage was to Rick Barnett from 1978 to 1979. In 1984, she married millionaire Fadi Halabi, an eccentric businessman who she met while living in London and working as a model. The couple had a daughter, Francesca, but divorced in 1986. The following year, Faye wed entrepreneur Paul Resnick, who made his fortune in the hotel refurbishment industry. The couple bought a Beverly Hills home for $1.3 million, previously owned by Disney CEO Michael Eisner. Faye's latest marriage is to attorney Everett Jack Jr., a skilled lawyer with a successful career of his own.

'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick started off her career as a model

'RHOBH' star Faye's early years in Hayward, California, saw her briefly pursuing modeling, even being crowned "1975 Maid of Hayward," which earned her a spot in the local newspaper. Her modeling career didn’t take off as expected, so she enrolled in community college to study law but soon dropped out to work with the John Robert Powers modeling agency. She also worked as a manicurist.

Faye later married in London and became an interior designer. After returning to the U.S., she bought an antique store in Los Angeles but ultimately focused solely on home design. She went on to work on high-profile projects, including Fendi Casa LA, Color at Caesars Palace, Dash Retail Boutique, and designing residences for celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Kevin Connolly, Kyle and Mauricio Umansky, Vanessa and Nick Lachey, and Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Why did Faye Resnick quit 'RHOBH'?

In March 2013, Faye quit the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. Initially introduced as Kyle Richards' best friend, Faye was later offered a more prominent role as a potential replacement for Adrienne Maloof. However, she turned down the opportunity. She also chose not to appear in future episodes, citing that the show was negatively impacting her life.

The surprising accusation O.J. Simpson’s attorney made about 'RHOBH' alum Faye Resnick

During O.J. Simpson's infamous trial, his attorney made a bizarre claim that Nicole Brown Simpson's murder was linked to Colombian drug dealers, who were allegedly searching for 'RHOBH' alum Faye over an unpaid debt she incurred while trying to open a Starbucks franchise. At the time, Faye was grappling with a drug addiction, having checked into multiple rehab programs between 1988 and 1994.

