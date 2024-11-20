Inside 'RHOBH' guest Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Michael Green's relationship

'RHOBH' guest star Martyn Lawrence Bullard's main wish is to keep his partner, Michael Green happy and comfortable

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is set to feature renowned interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard as a guest star. In the trailer, Martyn is seen playfully flirting with Dorit Kemsley, but it seems his heart is already committed to his partner of over 17 years, Michael Green. Michael, a producer, bravely shares a home with Martyn—a bold feat, given Martyn's habit of constantly redesigning their living space.

In a 2012 interview with Bravo, Martyn revealed the stark contrast between him and Michael. While Martyn thrives in the spotlight with his dynamic, public life, Michael, who prefers privacy, embraces a more reserved lifestyle. But it’s not just their online presence that sets them apart. While Martyn thrives on constant change, Michael finds it unsettling. The 'RHOBH' guest's creative flow often leads him to redesign their space, changing everything from the furniture to wall colors and drapes. Martyn admitted he never stops at just color, often overhauling the entire interior, much to Michael’s dismay, as he has little say in the process. Despite his compulsive redecorating habit, Martyn’s main wish is to keep Michael happy and comfortable. To make their home feel more inviting for Michael, Martyn sometimes adds special pieces, like a colonial Indian antique chandelier, to make sure their space feels like home for both of them.

(Instagram/@martynbullard)

Where do 'RHOBH' guest Martyn Lawrence Bullard and his partner Michael Green live?

'RHOBH' guest Martyn and his partner, Michael live with their Wheaten Terrier, Daisy, in a 2,800-square-foot, 1922 Mediterranean villa in Whitley Heights, one of Los Angeles’s first celebrity neighborhoods. The home has hosted film stars Rudolph Valentino and Gloria Swanson, and novelist William Faulkner once wrote screenplays on the balcony of what is now Bullard’s bedroom. Though the house has a classic feel, Martyn transformed it with his signature style, bringing the same bohemian decor he used at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs to create a worldly sanctuary. They also own a home in Hollywood Hills.

(Instagram/@mjgreen71)

How Michael Green discovered a mid-century marvel property for 'RHOBH' guest Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Martyn described his Palm Springs home to Tatler as his personal sanctuary where he goes to recharge. He first discovered Palm Springs about 10 years ago when he was asked to design the Colony Palms Hotel. The location’s magic comes from both its desert terrain and the majestic San Jacinto Mountains. His partner, Michael found this mid-century gem while browsing properties online, and it instantly captured their hearts.

(Instagram/@mjgreen71)

Are Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Michael Green married?

No, 'RHOBH' guest star Martyn and his partner of over 17 years, Michael are not married. However, they live happily together and share a dog. The couple frequently appears together on their social media.

Michael celebrated his 50th birthday with Martyn and friends in April 2021. The cake featured designs representing both of them, offering a glimpse into their strong bond. They also attended a yacht party hosted by Tommy Hilfiger together in July 2023.

(Instagram/@mjgreen71)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.