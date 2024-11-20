Interior designer Martyn Bullard turns heads with bold 'RHOBH' cameo

Martyn Lawrence Bullard is recognized as one of the world’s top 100 interior designers

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 will welcome several renowned guest stars, including acclaimed interior designer Martyn Bullard. The internationally recognized, Los Angeles-based designer has won numerous awards for his diverse design styles. With his much-anticipated appearance set to air soon, Martyn has already made an impression with a playful, flirtatious moment alongside Dorit Kemsley.

In a teaser from the 'RHOBH' trailer, Martyn appears alongside Dorit and Erika Jayne. Dorit, eyeing him, teasingly asks if he’s married “this week,” to which Martyn responds that he’s not. Dorit then jokes that she isn’t either. The exchange leads to shared laughter and a close embrace, with a voiceover quipping, “Beverly Hills is where marriages come to death.” While the banter appears flirtatious, it’s likely the two are simply longtime friends, as Martyn has an impressive client list of celebrities worldwide, bringing some lighthearted fun to the scene.

'RHOBH' Season 14 features a guest appearance from Martyn Bullard (@bravotv)

Martyn Lawrence Bullard ranks among the world's top 100 interior designers

With his sophisticated designs and ability to deliver clients' over-the-top requests, Martyn Lawrence Bullard is recognized as one of the world’s top 100 interior designers. He has starred in home-improvement shows like Bravo’s hit series 'Million Dollar Decorators' and hosted 'Hollywood Me' on Channel 4 in the UK, with his design expertise featured in programs in over 65 countries. Martyn has crafted homes for Hollywood A-listers and global celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Cher, Elton John, Ellen Pompeo, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, among others.

He is also an author, having written 'Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Bullard'. Beyond his remarkable residential portfolio, Martyn has designed premier hospitality properties worldwide, such as the iconic Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, and is currently overseeing hotel projects in Santa Barbara, Istanbul, Miami Beach, and Four Seasons Residences.

Martyn Bullard starred in Bravo’s hit series 'Million Dollar Decorators' (Instagram/@martynbullard)

Martyn Bullard's career journey began 30 years ago with Cheryl Tiegs

Martyn’s career began 30 years ago with his “first real project” for Cheryl Tiegs, despite not even having a portfolio at the time. Reflecting on the experience with People, he shared, “I was hired off the back of a feeling,” adding, “From her, it immediately went into a whole bunch of other celebrities.” He has certainly come a long way, now standing as one of the most celebrated designers in his field.

'RHOBH' Season 14 guest star Martyn Bullard began his career with Cheryl Tiegs (Instagram@martynbullard)

Is Martyn Bullard married?

Martyn is not married, but he shares his life with his longtime partner, Michael Green. The couple resides in a beautiful home nestled in the Hollywood Hills, where they live with their dog, Daisy.

'RHOBH' Season 14 guest star Martyn Bullard is not married (Instagram/@martynbullard)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.