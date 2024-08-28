Who is Caroline Stanbury's mother? 'RHODubai' Season 2 star revisits childhood trauma

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury's parents visit Dubai for Zack and Aaron's bar mitzvah

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury's mother Elizabeth Stanbury is a businesswoman and owns a cashmere knitwear business in Berkshire. Caroline's mother has some royal connection and was a part of the landed Vestey family and an old friend of Sue Ferguson, the second wife of the Duchess of York's father, Major Ron. However, Caroline has recently called out her mother for her childhood trauma.

During the recent episode, Caroline told her mom that she learned from hypnotherapy that she was not 'soft' adding that the therapist took her back to boarding school. She recalled the moment and claimed that she asked her mother not to send her back to school eight years ago but her mother didn't listen to her. Caroline insisted, "It's a very unnatural place." She elaborated, "I think it disconnects you like I'm not good at sharing problems."

However, her mother claimed that it's a good thing to not share problems which offended Caroline. The Bravo star then argued, "But that makes it very hard mom, to be married or to have kids because I'm such an insular person." However, Caroline admitted in the confessional that she would not punish her mother for her childhood trauma explaining, "What is the point of punishing my parents for something they did however many years ago?"

'RHODubai' star Caroline Stanbury's mother praises her new house

'RHODubai' star Caroline Stanbury's mother Elizabeth visited Dubai to attend the reality star's sons Zack and Aaron's bar mitzvah. Although the event was not filmed for the Bravo show, Caroline and her parents shared that it was special and beyond their expectations.

Elizabeth's latest visit also gave her time to explore Caroline's newly built house. Caroline's mother complimented the new house and said, "I love it. It's amazing. Yes, I think you've done a fantastic job." Further, Caroline admitted that her parents were super excited to finally see her new house in person.

'RHODubai' star Caroline Stanbury reveals children planning to her mother

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Stanbury recently had a serious conversation with her mother, Elizabeth Stanbury, about having her husband Sergio Carrallo's baby. The Bravo star told her mother that Sergio wants more babies and they have already started the process.

She shared, "Sergio wants more babies and we've got the embryo but I do understand that he feels like he's the only boy in the family and that he doesn't have anyone to carry on his name." She added, "But until this house is finished, I can't even think about it." However, Caroline's mother was quite doubtful about Caroline having more babies and said, "You just have to look at how it will impact on your life. It's a lot of work and a lot of years."

The 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 finale will air on Tuesday, September 3 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock