Are Caroline Brooks and Max Wyatt still together? 'RHODubai' Season 2 star fuels romance rumors with much younger trainer

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Brooks reflects on her relationship with Max Wyatt

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: 'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 finale episode has recently teased Caroline Brooks's budding romance with fitness trainer Max Wyatt. However, there's no track of the duo currently being in a romantic relationship but they are still together as friends.

In the latest episode, Brooks arrived at Caroline Stanbury and Chanel Ayan's Goodbye, Dubai party with her rumored beau Wyatt. The Bravo housewives were left stunned watching Brooks with a 12-year-old younger man with Stanbury claiming that he must be younger than her husband Sergio Carrallo.

Ayan tried to be a better friend and warned Wyatt, "You better treat my sister good." However, Brooks suggested that Wyatt was just her friend and there was nothing romantic going on. Despite not being in a romantic relationship, Brooks teased Wyatt's Bravo show debut and wrote while sharing his photo, "Max! 🍼👶🏼 Cradle robbery in tonight’s finale 🤣."

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Brooks brings Max Wyatt to a Goodbye party (@bravo)

'RHODubai' Season 2 star Caroline Brooks lost everything after her divorce

'RHODubai' Season 2 finale star Caroline Brooks' dramatic post-divorce journey was documented in Season 1 of the Bravo show. The reality star notably lost everything after Zoran filed for a divorce. Brooks had to start everything from scratch as she followed her ex-husband from New York to Dubai for social status. She shares a son, Adam, with Zoran.

After her divorce, Caroline was linked to 'Below Deck' star Jason Chambers and 'Winter House' star Jason Cameron but she debunked the romance rumors. The reality star claimed that they were just friends.

Caroline Brooks has one son named Adam (Instagram/@carolinedxb)

Who is 'RHODubai' Season 2 finale star Max Wyatt?

Max Wyatt is a fitness trainer and influencer originally from Britain. He currently resides in Dubai exploring the luxurious life of the UAE. He has also founded Exclusive Sights Concierge, a company that crafts a personalized travel package, arranges a memorable dinner, and secures entry to major global events.

Wyatt's company's headquarters is in Dubai but he caters to worldwide clients spanning the USA, Saudi Arabia, England, and more countries. Wyatt entertains his almost a million followers with his travel photos. Wyatt has recently made his Bravo show debut in the finale with Caroline Brooks.

'RHODubai' Season 2 finale star Max Wyatt is a fitness trainer (Instagram/@maxwyatt_)

'Real Housewives of Dubai' Season 2 Reunion will premiere on Tuesday, September 10 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock